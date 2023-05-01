Bank of the United States was impacted by the crisis that began with the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank

JPMorgan won the auction and bought most of First Republic Bank’s assets this Monday (May 1, 2023). The operation was commanded by the US banking regulators.

First Republic Bank is the 3rd financial institution to fail after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March 2023.



In a statement, JPMorgan said it will receive from First Republic:

$173 billion in loans;

$30 billion in bonds;

$92 billion in deposits

JPMorgan did not provide details of how much it will pay for the acquisition. Here’s the full of the press release (251 KB, in English).

Operations were being controlled by the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corp), created in 1933 at the height of the Great Depression, to protect account holders and savers. It works similarly to the Brazilian FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund).



As of April 13, First Republic had approximately $229.1 billion in assets and $103.9 billion in total deposits.

In a note (here’s the full – 64 KB), the FDIC reported that the 84 offices of the First Republic are expected to open withWith branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, starting this Monday (May 1st).



“All First Republic Bank depositors will become JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association depositors and will have full access to all their deposits”completed the agency’s statement.



The chief executive of JPMorgan, Jamie Dimon, highlighted that the institution’s financial strength allowed it to execute a transaction for “minimize costs” for the Deposit Insurance Fund, estimated at $13 billion by the FDIC.



JPMorgan estimated a gain of $2.6 billion after the deal was finalized.

SVB BANKRUPTCY

On March 10, US officials closed the activities of Silicon Valley Bank, known for financing startups –companies that seek innovative solutions and have high growth potential.

The collapse took place after the bank informed which had liquidated $21 billion in bonds with a $1.8 billion loss in Q1. In addition, it planned to sell $1.7 billion worth of shares.

The result was a rush by customers to get their money out of the bank. It turns out that part of the withdrawn amount was invested in other, less liquid assets.

On March 27th, the First Citizens announced that it will purchase SVB’s deposits and loans and other assets held by the FDIC.