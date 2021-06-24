JPMorgan Chase said it may require employees to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, as Wall Street’s biggest banks ramp up efforts to keep thousands of personnel safe while reopening US workplaces.

The nation’s largest bank is ordering workers to fill out a questionnaire on their vaccination status by the end of this month, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and other members of the operating committee wrote in a memo to staff Wednesday. Employees who don’t respond will be contacted by managers until they do.

“We need you to enter this information so that we can properly prepare for and manage returning to the office,” the executives said in the memo. “In the future, we may mandate that all employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination consistent with legal requirements and medical or religious accommodations.”

For now, the executives said, all US employees – including those who aren’t vaccinated – should plan to start regular office schedules July 6, though some may have to work remotely part of the time due to occupancy limits.

Morgan Stanley advised workers this week that they will be barred from offices in the New York area if they aren’t vaccinated. It is among big financial firms taking a harder line against employees who haven’t yet returned.