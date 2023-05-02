JPMorgan Chase has beaten offers from at least three smaller lenders to buy First Republic Bank, according to sources interviewed by the The Wall Street Journal. The bank – the largest in the United States – would be the only one with the appetite to buy all of First Republic at a competitive price, including the mortgages that other bidders didn’t want, they said.

That would be a priority for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) because it would eliminate uncertainty about any assets they might fall behind.

The recent banking turmoil is poised to help the biggest banks grow further, reinforcing their already pronounced dominance.

Authorities have sought to impose new limits on bank mergers to prevent big banks from getting even bigger, but put those concerns to rest with the sale of First Republic. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.