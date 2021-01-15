After four quarters under the shadow of the pandemic, the biggest U.S. bank is hardly missing a beat.

JPMorgan Chase posted record profit in the fourth quarter after a surge in trading and investment-banking fees helped its Wall Street unit close out its most profitable year ever. The bank also released loan-loss reserves for the second quarter in a row, a sign that defaults won’t take as big a toll as previously expected.

“While positive vaccine and stimulus developments contributed to these reserve releases this quarter, our credit reserves of over $30 billion continue to reflect significant near-term economic uncertainty and will allow us to withstand an economic environment far worse than the current base forecasts by most economists,” Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said in a statement Friday.

JPMorgan’s earnings suggest the clouds are starting to lift on the banking industry, and hint at what’s to come when the rest of Wall Street reports results later Friday and early next week. With vaccines raising hopes that the pandemic could ease in coming months, some analysts are predicting the industry’s profits will rebound enough in 2021 to undo last year’s dive.

The bank’s traders generated $5.9 billion of revenue in the last three months of the year, 20% more than in the same period a year earlier. JPMorgan’s investment bankers posted a 34% jump in fees for providing merger advice and underwriting stock and bond offerings.

Dimon said in December that the bank’s trading and investment-banking businesses were each on track to generate 20% more revenue in the fourth quarter than they did in the same period of 2019.

The strength of the Wall Street businesses helped profit rise 42% to $12.1 billion. Analysts were expecting a 4% drop.

JPMorgan shares rose 0.3% to $141.57 at 7:02 a.m. in early New York trading. The stock was up 11% this month through Thursday, after a drop of almost 9% in 2020.

In releasing almost $3 billion of its credit reserves, far more than analysts had predicted, JPMorgan is signaling more optimism about the outlook for the economy. The bank said in October that it didn’t expect material losses in its consumer portfolio to show up until the second half of 2021.

While delinquencies remained low, investors will be eager to hear how soon JPMorgan’s leaders expect more loan defaults to finally hit the bank’s balance sheet, and how they forecast the economy will perform this year. Executives have warned that the effects of the pandemic could drag on for years.

Other highlights:

The bank generated $13.3 billion of net interest income, 6% less than last year. That brought the full-year metric to $54.5 billion, below the bank’s guidance of $55 billion. JPMorgan boosted its outlook for 2021 NII to $55.5 billion from the $54 billion outlook provided in December.