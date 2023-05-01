A new regional bank disappears in the United States. The First Republic Bank has become at dawn this Monday the latest victim of the financial crisis that is hitting the country, which already left Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank by the wayside last month. After three in the morning Washington time, more than 9 in the morning in mainland Spain, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has announced the intervention of the entity and a sale agreement to JPMorgan, the first bank of the United States, which will assume all its deposits and practically all the assets. “First Republic Bank depositors will become JPMorgan depositors,” the text states.

“Our government invited us and others to take a step forward, and we have done so,” Jamie Dimon, president and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said in a statement, an entity that has in its DNA to come to the rescue of competitors. “Our financial strength, capabilities and business model have allowed us to prepare an offer to execute the transaction in a way that minimizes costs to the FDIC,” he added. Some 800 bank employees have worked on preparing the offer and reviewing First Republic data.

The FDIC has admitted that the bailout will cost the Deposit Insurance Fund approximately $13 billion, with the FDIC and JPMorgan splitting First Republic’s losses on its outstanding residential and commercial loans.

JPMorgan, by contrast, will post an initial windfall of about $2.6 billion after taxes, though that figure doesn’t reflect the roughly $2 billion of after-tax restructuring costs expected over the next 18 months. Dimon trusts that it will be a profitable operation in the medium and long term. He expects the transaction to modestly increase earnings per share and generate more than $500 million of additional net income per year, not including the above figures. Added to all this is the intangible benefit of containing the spread of the crisis for the system as a whole.

The 84 branches that the First Republic has spread across eight states in the country have been operating since Monday as part of JPMorgan. The buyer has told analysts that he is committed to “treating employees [de First Republic] with respect, attention and transparency”, but not to keep their jobs. He has said that he will try to “minimize” the layoffs.

The regional entity was in the eye of the hurricane, and last week it suffered major collapses on the stock market after reporting that it experienced a massive flight of deposits in March. His intervention seemed like a matter of time, and it has been confirmed after a weekend of intense negotiations in which the authorities have tried to seal the crack that it represented for the financial system. The objective, as in the previous bailouts, also carried out over the weekend, was to prevent the bleeding of deposit outflows from continuing, fueled by the spiral of negative news and price falls, which threatened the viability of the bank and could cause a uncontrolled and chaotic bankruptcy.

Founded in 1985, with headquarters in San Francisco and branches primarily in California and high-net-worth urban areas on the East Coast, First Republic was the 14th-largest bank in the nation by asset size as of end-2022 and the second-largest to fall in the history of the United States, only behind Washington Mutual, also acquired by JP Morgan in 2008.

First Republic’s problems were part solvency and part liquidity. He had large unrealized losses on a portfolio of mortgages made at very low fixed interest rates. The bank acknowledged that the market value of those assets was $27 billion less than their book value, but since they were unrealized losses, the entity theoretically complied with regulatory capital requirements and even continued to post profitable results. That good health was, however, fictitious. Its clients withdrew $102 billion from their accounts in the first quarter, despite JP Morgan and others pumping $30 billion in deposits, and the bank had to resort to funding from the Federal Reserve.

Of those 30,000 million, 5,000 million were from JP Morgan. Dimon has indicated in a presentation to analysts and investors that the bank will return the other 25,000 million to the large entities that participated in that first attempt to prop up the entity.

In the midst of a crisis of confidence, the First Republic tried to get ahead and rebuild its balance sheet and income statement by canceling the dividend and abolishing the payment of the preference shares, but all efforts have ultimately been in vain, and JPMorgan has imposed in the bid opened by the authorities.

As reported by the FDIC, as of April 13 the entity had $229.1 billion in assets and $103.9 billion in deposits. Of these, JPMorgan will keep $173 billion in loans and $92 billion in deposits. Clients who have not moved to another entity will be able to continue using their current branches, although to use JPMorgan’s offices they will have to wait for the new owner to send them a notice.

With the bailout of what had been appearing as the weakest link in the US financial system for several weeks, the authorities hope to have halted the crisis and put an end to the contagion that began with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. It will be necessary to see, however, if among its collateral effects it leaves restrictions on credit that hinder growth, a lower rate of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, or a situation of general weakness for regional banks, now perceived by depositors as more fragile, which has pushed many of them to transfer their savings to larger entities such as JPMorgan, which added 37,000 million in deposits in the first quarter. The market has greeted the takeover as good news for JPMorgan: its shares were up 3% in pre-open Wall Street trading. First Republic titles, on the other hand, sink. The bankrupt bank’s securities have become worthless.

