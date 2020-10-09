New Delhi The BJP strongly attacked the Trinamool government for police action against party workers and supporters during a protest in Kolkata and Howrah in West Bengal. The party said that the people of the state have made up their mind to overthrow Mamata Banerjee’s autocratic government because there is no democracy left.

This protest march was taken out by BJP’s youth unit Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) against the killing of BJP workers in the state. During this time, there was a clash with the police in many places when the workers tried to cross the barricade. Stoned, roads were blocked and tires were also set on fire.

Police personnel used water cannons, tear gas as well as sticks to stop the activists. After this incident, JP Nadda, who led the party’s attack against the Chief Minister of West Bengal, said that he wanted to tell them clearly that the BJP workers brought back the rich pride of Bengal and the state’s “corrupt, Have resolved to fight in a democratic way against the violent and dictatorial “government”. He said, “The people of Bengal will overthrow their rule.” BJP’s struggle to save the rich pride of Bengal will continue.

In a series of tweets, Nadda said, “Despite Mamata Didi’s misuse of state power, we stand with the people of Bengal.” The brave activists of our BJYM forced them to close the secretariat. It is a confession that they have lost the confidence of the people.

Protest against police action

In a press conference held at the party headquarters, Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad termed the police action on party workers as a “dictatorship” of the state’s Trinamool Congress government against the right to register a democratic protest. He claimed that in this way, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not be able to stop the expansion of BJP in the state due to lathi-sticks and police repression.

Prasad said, “There is no democracy in Bengal. Those who protest there are either implicated in the case or harassed by the government or even a situation of murder comes. “He said,” Against the filing of democratic protest in Bengal today In a way, the dictatorial form of the government has emerged, BJP condemns it.

More than 1500 BJP workers injured

Prasad claimed that more than 1500 BJP workers were injured in police action. These activists include party national secretary Arvind Menon and state vice president Raju Banerjee, among many other leaders. They expressed apprehension that during the water splash conducted by the police, the used water contained chemicals.

The BJP leader asked Mamata Banerjee, “Do you think that you will stop the expansion of BJP with lathi-sticks and police repression?” You will not succeed in this. Even earlier, you tried a lot to stop it but the people of the state gave us 18 seats in the last Lok Sabha election. “He claimed that the people of Bengal wanted change, hence the action of” fear, fear and repression “was being taken. is.

He said, “We want to assure the people of Bengal that the BJP will be continuously ready for change in Bengal.” A democratic voice will continue to be raised in a peaceful manner on the problems of the people. BJP will change in Bengal. The ground reality of Bengal tells us that whenever the next assembly elections are held, BJP government is sure to be there. is. He said that 115 BJP workers have been murdered in the state within the last two months.

