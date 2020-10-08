The BJP strongly attacked the Trinamool government for police action against party workers and supporters during a protest in Kolkata and Howrah in West Bengal, saying that the people of the state uprooted Mamata Banerjee’s “autocratic” government; Have made up my mind to throw because democracy is no longer there.

The protest march was taken out by the BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) against the killing of saffron party workers in the state. During this time, there was a clash with the police at several places when they tried to cross the barrier. Stoned, roads were blocked and tires were also set on fire. Police personnel used water cannons, tear gas as well as sticks to stop the activists.

After this incident, Nadda, who led the party’s attack against the Chief Minister of West Bengal, said that he wanted to tell them clearly that the BJP workers brought back the rich pride of Bengal and the state’s “corrupt, violent And has resolved to fight democratically against the dictatorial “government”. He said, “The people of Bengal will overthrow their rule.” BJP’s struggle to save the rich pride of Bengal will continue.

In a series of tweets, Nadda said, “We stand with the people of Bengal, despite Mamata didi’s misuse of state power.” The brave activists of our BJYM forced him to close the secretariat. It is a confession that they have lost the trust of the public. ”

In a press conference held at the party headquarters, Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad termed the police action on party workers as a “dictatorial form” of the Trinamool Congress government in the state against the right to register a democratic protest.

He claimed that thus lathi-poles and police repression would not prevent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from expanding the BJP in the state. Prasad said, “Bengal does not have democracy.” Those who protest there are either implicated in the case or harassed by the government or even a situation of murder comes up. ”

He said, “The BJP condemns the manner in which the dictatorship of the government has come out against the democratic protest in Bengal today.” Prasad claimed that more than 1500 BJP workers in police action Have been injured These activists include party national secretary Arvind Menon and state vice president Raju Banerjee, among many other leaders.

He feared that during the water splash conducted by the police, the used water contained chemicals. The BJP leader asked Mamta Banerjee, “Do you think that you will stop the expansion of BJP with lathi-sticks and police repression?” You will not succeed in it. Even earlier, you tried a lot to stop it, but the people of the state gave us 18 seats in the last Lok Sabha election.

He claimed that the people of Bengal wanted change, hence “fear, fear and repression are being taken.” He said, “We want to assure the people of Bengal that the BJP will be continuously ready for change in Bengal.” The democratic voice will continue to raise the voice of the people in a peaceful manner. BJP will change in Bengal. The ground reality of Bengal tells that whenever the next assembly elections are held, the BJP government is sure to form there.

Prasad claimed that the political ground of Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee is slipping in Bengal and the proof of this is the result of the last Lok Sabha election. He said that 115 BJP workers have been killed in the state within the last two months.