Siliguri: BJP national president JP Nadda said that the CAA will be implemented soon. It was delayed due to the Corona epidemic. Nadda said this to social groups in Siliguri. He said that everyone will benefit from the revised citizenship law, we are committed to implementing it.

Split Mamta government and indulge in politics of rule

Taking a dig at Mamta Banerjee’s government in West Bengal, she said that she is involved in the politics of divide and rule in Bengal while the BJP works for the development of all. He said, “The basic policy of BJP and Modi ji is – Sabka Saath – Sabka Vikas – Everybody’s Faith. The policy of other parties is to differentiate, divide the society, keep it separate, demand separately and rule. “

With this, he said, “Sadly, Mamta ji’s government did not allow the Kisan Samman Nidhi to be implemented in Bengal. 76 lakh farmers of Bengal have been deprived of it. “

Mamta government trying to entice every society

JP Nadda said, “You must have seen how much trauma Mamata ji kept for Hindu society for so long. Now when it is understood, there is an attempt to entice every society to join. These are the people who only do votebank politics, only do politics to stay in power. “

Before the elections, the preparations of the organization were reviewed

Nadda, who arrived here on his one-day tour, took stock of the organizational preparations before the proposed West Bengal assembly elections in 2021 and held discussions with people from various communities. The BJP president said, “You will get CAA and are sure to meet.” Rules are being formed now. There has been some blockage due to corona. As the corona is removed, rules are being formed. This is certain to be met. ”Regarding the CAA, he clarified that it will remain in force in the state.

After reaching Siliguri, Nadda garlanded and paid homage to the statue of social reformer Thakur Panchanan Burman at the Nauk Ghat here before offering prayers at Anandamayi Kalibari temple.

Senior party leaders like National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Vice President Mukul Roy also visited the temple along with Nadda. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda have addressed many rallies and party programs online in Bengal in the last few months. This is the BJP chief’s first visit to the state since the outbreak of the Kovid-19 epidemic in March.

