Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has defeated Corona. He is now fully recovered. Soon after defeating the global epidemic, Nadda once again got engaged in his party’s ‘Mission Bengal’. News agency ANI has quoted sources as saying that he will be visiting Bengal on January 9.

BJP president JP Nadda will visit Birbhum in Bengal on January 9. During this time he will attend roadshows as well as meet senior leaders of Bengal BJP.

BJP President JP Nadda to visit Birbhum, West Bengal on 9th January. During his visit, he will hold a road show and also meet senior leadership in the state: BJP sources (file photo) pic.twitter.com/7dEkqoZMUm – ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

Let me tell you that during the last visit of JP Nadda, his convoy was attacked. The glass of Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car was broken. BJP leaders had made sharp attacks on TMC for this.

By defeating the Corona virus, JP Nadda has now recovered completely. On Friday, he tweeted that he and my family have now fully recovered from Corona. She tweeted on the 13th of last month that Corona was infected.

Let me tell you that before the time JP Nadda was infected with Corona, he had recently returned from West Bengal, where a situation of tension had arisen between the Mamta Banerjee government and the Center after the stone pelting of his convoy. Nadda’s convoy was attacked by alleged Trinamool Congress workers on the morning of 10 December when he was going to Diamond Harbor in South 24 Parganas district to address a meeting of BJP workers.