The management tracks down companies at an early stage that are growing rapidly and can sustainably prevail over competitors. By Jörg Billina

From January 20th, a new administration will have political responsibility for the world’s largest economy. This is – as Joe Biden analyzes it – “still ailing”. The elected US President, his designated Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the incumbent Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell want to drive the economic recovery. Even if the financial volume of the latest economic stimulus plan does not quite meet the expectations of investors, you can rest assured that there will be no shortage of fiscal and monetary policy support in the next four years.

The framework conditions for exposure to US stocks therefore remain favorable. Small capitalization companies in particular offer sustained potential. Compared to large caps and above all to stocks from the technology sector, they rose less strongly in the past year.

One of the consistently best investments in the investment category is the JPMorgan US Small Cap Growth Fund. In the past five years, the now one billion dollar fund achieved around 160 percent profit. Stock selection is made by two experienced managers. Eytan Shapiro and Timothy Parton have been investment professionals for over three decades. Before the broad market recognizes opportunities, they position themselves in companies that promise – thanks to highly motivated managers and superior business models – to prevail over competitors in the long term. The two fund managers and their team of six analysts go out of their way to find such companies. Together they make over 400 company visits a year.

80 to 130 companies make it into the portfolio, currently there are 125. No share is weighted more than five percent. Shapiro and Parton currently favor values ​​from the health industry such as Natera. Among other things, the company offers risk-free analyzes for embryos using a simple blood test and advertises that it can detect chromosomal abnormalities with an accuracy of more than 99 percent.

Sustained growth prospects

The eyewear manufacturer is also among the top ten values National vision. The company offers visual aids at affordable prices. These are increasingly in demand in times of Corona. In the third quarter of last year, the company increased its net sales significantly compared to the same period of the previous year.

The fund also meets the investment criteria Freshpet. The company sells fresh organic food for dogs and cats. The share gained 120 percent in the past year. Shapiro and Parton assume that Freshpet can further increase its market share. The future US President Biden is one of the possible customers. With “Major” and “Champ” two dogs move into the White House.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE