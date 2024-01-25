In a more optimistic scenario, the bank projects an increase of 20%, to 152 thousand points; possible cuts in Selic are not yet priced

O Ibovespa should close 2024 with an increase of 10%, at 142 thousand points, says the JP Morgan. In a strategy report sent to customers and the market on Thursday (25 January 2024), the bank states that, in the most optimistic scenario, it projects an increase of 20%, to 152 thousand points. On the pessimistic side, it predicts a drop of the same magnitude, to 105 thousand points.

Foreign flows still define the direction of the market, according to the bank's understanding. “It's been a long January so far: the market is directionless and customers are exactly like that”, states the North American bank.

“We think locals aren't ready to back down on equities even if rates fall. While a 1% per month return may not exist, real rates are currently at 6% and should close the year around 4.5% – 5%, still an attractive return”, say bank analysts Emy Shayo Cherman, Cinthya M. Mizuguchi, Diego Celedon, Adrian E. Huerta and Pedro Martins Junior.

According to experts, Brazil is considered as outperform, with above-average performance, by consensus. The bank also assesses that external appetite for the country “is healthy and should continue to be driven by the unattractiveness of China equities and the positive domestic cycle being delivered by lower rates”.

SELIC FALLING, IBOV RISING?

The cycle of cuts in the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy, the Selic, would not yet be priced, according to JP Morgan. “100 basis point drops in the Selic provide a 5.5% increase in the Ibov, so stocks are lagging rates after the recent sell-off”, points out the bank.

The institution projects cuts of 50 bps (basis points) until July, with a final cut of 25 bps. The final rate would be 9.5%. The best performing sector during easing cycles is consumer discretionary, but JP Morgan prefers the thesis through the financial sector. Furthermore, analysts expect shopping malls and dealerships to perform well.

With information from Investing Brazil.