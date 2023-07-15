O JP Morgan, one of the largest banks in the United States, recorded a net profit of US$ 14.5 billion (R$ 70.5 billion) in the 2nd quarter of 2023, the financial institution informed this Friday (July 14, 2023). The value represents an increase of 67% compared to the same period in 2022. Here is the full of the report released by the institution (217 KB, in English).

This Friday (July 14), the quarterly balance sheets of 3 of the main North American banks were released, CitigroupJP Morgan and Wells Fargo. In addition to JP Morgan’s 67% increase, Wells Fargo ended Q2 with 57% growth, driven by revenue from borrowing money at higher rates.

Citigroup, on the other hand, had a drop of US$ 2.92 billion, against US$ 4.55 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2022. The value represents a drop of 36%. JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and Citi together earned $49 billion in net interest income in the latest quarter, up 31% year-over-year as borrowing increased.