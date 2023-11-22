Rain of sponsors on Formula 1

When the Formula 1 had to face the hard period of pandemicwhich delayed the start of the world championship by four months and which saw the riders face a 2020 without an audience in the stands, anything could have been expected unless Covid-19 itself gave the push to a real economic and interest boom .

It all started from the series Drive to Survive Of Netflix which experienced a true golden period during the pandemic and transformed – especially in the United States – Formula 1 into a very popular sport and the protagonists – drivers and team principals – into true icons.

Liberty Media wasn’t expecting anything else, as theexpansion in the States it was one of his objectives since he purchased the category in 2016. In the space of three years, the Austin race has been joined by two unique events, that of Miami and above all the recent one in Las Vegas. Precisely in the latter we saw the ownership of F1 being the organizer and promoter of the show, for a cost of around 600 million dollars. And in general, the teams have significantly increased their value and Liberty Media has seen a significant increase in turnover around the main category of motor racing.

JP Morgan strengthens presence in F1

In this scenario, it is easy to understand why the stars and stripes sponsors are competing for a place in the sun on the cars or in the sponsorship of individual grand prix. JP Morgana well-known American multinational financial services company based in New York, was already present as a founding partner of the Miami GP, but now seems to want to increase its visibility, given that – as reported by Sports Business – is in advanced negotiations to become a sponsor of Red Bull.

And to think that in March 2020 JP Morgan itself had alarmed Formula 1 by declaring it a business at risk of default due to the economic damage resulting from the pandemic. In the space of three years it has instead become a sector in which to invest.