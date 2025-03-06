After the rise in the benefits announced last week, Pharmamar continues to register movements. Now, JP Morgan has done with 3.1% of the company’s capital. Of this, 2,541% is in shares, and 0.579 are for financial instruments.

It is the first time that the American bank shows interest in the laboratory. In this way, the largest shareholder remains José María Sousa-Faro, with 11.3% of the capital, followed by Sandra Ortega (5%). Thus, JP Morgan occupies the sixth place in participation.

Pharma Mar has been registering climbing in the stock market for several days, after its benefits were multiplied by more than 20 throughout 2024. Specifically, between last Friday, when the presentation of results took place, and this Monday, the Madrid rose more than 4%.

According to the pharmacist, the cause of this increase resides in “a growth of sales and income from royalties” and, in addition, in the fact that the remuneration for their antitumor yondelis “endures” despite the introduction of generic generic two years ago. Along the same lines, its gross exploitation result (EBITDA) rose 519%, from the 2.08 million 2023 to 13 million.

That same day, Pharma Mar announced a sharing repurchase program for “Reduce the company’s share capital, thus improving the benefit per action and contributing to the compensation of the shareholder. “The operation will affect a maximum of 91,111 shares, representative of approximately 0.5% of the company’s share capital, and its maximum amount amounts to 9 million. The repurchase will begin on March 3 and will last until February 28, 2026, notwithstanding that the company can extend the date of its duration.