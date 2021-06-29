ABU DHABI (Reuters) – A statement said today, Tuesday, that JP Morgan has established a new legal entity in Abu Dhabi Global Market.

The bank has been present in the UAE for ten years through a representative office, but it established a new legal entity under the name JP Morgan Middle East with a license from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

The US bank said this would allow it to offer a wider range of JPMorgan products and services to customers in Abu Dhabi.