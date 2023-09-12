JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said at a financial conference in New York City on Monday that, “Although the American economy is enjoying a prosperous environment, it would be a grave mistake to believe that it will continue for years.”

Dimon explained that strong consumer data and rising wages support the economy at the present time, but there are risks in the future, pointing to his concerns about central banks reining in liquidity programs through “quantitative tightening” and spending by governments around the world without a clear vision, in addition to the Ukrainian crisis.

“Governments all over the world are spending like drunken sailors,” Dimon said

The head of the largest bank in the United States by assets added: “To say that consumption is strong today, so we will have a prosperous environment for years, is a grave mistake.”

For his part, Dean Athanasia, head of regional banking services at Bank of America, believes in a press statement that the two main drivers of the economy in this quarter will be markets and trading, pointing to the growth of consumer spending by about 5 percent.

Athanasia believes that credit quality on average appears good, noting that the total investment banking fees are likely to decline by 30 percent to 35 percent, which is “a very significant decline on an annual basis.”

It is noteworthy that the largest economy in the world has overcome expectations during the past months of a contraction, as the American economy has proven its flexibility, which has led more economists to expect the possibility of avoiding a recession.