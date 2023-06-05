JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon manages to come out of every crisis stronger. His bank has gained a lot of influence in the recent banking crisis. What follows?

An March 14 of this year, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke on the phone with Jamie Dimon, head of JP Morgan Chase, America’s largest bank. She had an idea. The country’s largest lenders were to deposit many billions of dollars with the ailing First Republic Bank for four weeks to give it backing and a financial buffer. Two days later, Jamie Dimon organized the deal. Eleven major banks gave First Republic a $30 billion cash injection. Later, JP Morgan even took over the bank completely, on terms that are considered very favorable for them.

With the action, Jamie Dimon demonstrated his influence on Wall Street, his business acumen and his understanding of his role as a stabilizing factor in a wild financial world. Financial historian John Steele Gordon says Dimon should already have a place in the history books. “Outside of the Federal Reserve, he is easily the most important banker in the United States.”