JP Morgan sings the mea culpa for his role as financier of the Super League. The entity has acknowledged that “we clearly misjudge how this agreement would be viewed” after most of the driving teams abandoned the project due to public rejection.

JP Morgan co-chair Daniel Pinto said that “we expected this to be very emotional.” “We got a loan for a client. It is not our place to decide the optimal way for football to work in Europe and the UK.”

“We clearly misjudge what this deal would look like on the entire soccer community and how it would impact on it in the future. We will learn from this,” Pinto said in an interview on Bloomberg. “In the end, soccer fans have heard each other loud and clear, and that’s the most important thing.”

The financial institution had previously shown itself to finance the Super League with a loan of 3,983 million euros. An initial injection to start the project for which he would receive after 23 years about 6.1 billion, as published by the German weekly Der Spiegel. The 12 football clubs –Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan- they would have committed with the entity to pay 264 million a year, interest included during that period of time.

“We hope that the Super League, FIFA, UEFA and national competitions come together and see which is the best formula: whether this or another. And from there we hope the best for everyone,” acknowledged the co-president of the entity, who has added that they hope to collaborate in the process.

The failed Superliga, apart from UEFA and FIFA, was looking the direct management by these clubs of their audiovisual and commercial rights to multiply their income, playing a greater number of matches between them. Organizers guaranteed the distribution of 3,500 million euros to the 15 teams considered founders, an average of 233 for each one to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 and improve their infrastructures.

The football competition project has also meant for JP Morgan that the qualification firm Standard Ethics will lower your score. Standard Ethics, which rates companies according to their sustainability, has criticized both the clubs and the entity: “Standard Ethics judges that both the guidelines shown by the football clubs involved in the project and those of the US bank are contrary to the sustainability best practices, which are defined by the agency in accordance with UN, OECD and European Union guidelines, and take into account the interests of stakeholders, ”he said. JP Morgan’s note was unsolicited from the entity.