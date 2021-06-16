The team of the Blue Cross Machine continue planning the Opening Tournament 2021 where they will seek to endorse the title recently obtained. Now, coach Juan Reynoso analyzes who will be his next reinforcements, and now, information has arrived from Canada that points to the American footballer Jozy altidore.
According to information from The Athletic, It is reported that the next destination of the now Major League Soccer Toronto FC player could be in Mexican soccer. And the first reports suggest that the United States team had differences with the team’s coach Chris Armas.
It all started in the game where Toronto faced Orlando City on May 22, where the helmsman decided to replace Altidore, causing annoyance in the forward, who began to argue on the court with Armas. From that moment on, the player has not been summoned to training sessions and he practices on his own.
This situation has caused rumors about his possible departure from Toronto to begin to take hold. Sources in the MLS point out that he will not continue at the club, so he would not look down on his departure. For his part, the current champion of Mexico is looking for a ‘bully’ striker to fulfill in the coming semester, and in Jozy altidore they would find the one.
Although it is true that there is still nothing formal about the 31-year-old footballer, who has a market value of 2 million dollars, in the coming days there could be more information about the possible interest of the Machine. In 90min we will continue to inform.
