The change of attitude was not enough so that the FC Cartagena took the three points against Málaga CF. He had them in his hand, but again they escaped him when in the least expected way. If against SD Ponferradina it was for a penalty in the addition, indicated by the VAR, against the Andalusians it was for an action in which fortune smiled at Jozabed and also a mistake from Chichizola, until that moment one of the most prominent of Luis Carrión’s pupils. The point leaves the albinegro box headdress before the matches against Real Zaragoza and AD Alcorcón, in which a large part of their salvation options will be played. While, those of Pellicer will continue in a quiet area of ​​the table.

The FC Cartagena presented an eleven with news just as Carrión had announced after Albacete’s bad image. But no one expected one of the ‘punished’ was Ruben Castro, the team’s top scorer with 13 goals. Cristian remained in the eleven, with Elady as a reference, and entered Cayarga on the left wing. The presence of the Asturian on the left gave another air to the team, which in attack did damage on that side. From the start of the clash there was rhythm, with arrivals from both sides. The first, just starting and in the boots of Datkovic. The center-back, at the height of the penalty spot and unopposed, could not beat Dani Barrio. Málaga CF responded with a center-kick from Yanis that disrupted Chichizola. On the third, the 1-0. The local success and a double visitor error joined, the most serious being Gonzalez who let the ball pass while Cayarga was behind him who did not forgive an empty goal.

Málaga CF was touched with that goal and it could have been worse. Cristian, from Chile, made it 2-0 but the ball ended up on the wood. That scare made the Andalusians wake up, who by means of Jairo created danger. A center from the winger did not finish him off, in the small area, Caye and later tried with a powerful kick that sent a corner kick Chichizola. Before going to changing rooms, Dani Barrio pulled out a spectacular hand to Cayarga.

On the way back, same dynamics. No clear dominator and opportunities in both areas. Matos, with a center-kick, he was about to put the tables, but the wood prevented him with Chichizola already exceeded. The locals answered by Cristian, whose goal was disallowed for offside. Afterwards, he fouls the second stick he touched Datkovic, perhaps in an advanced position, which paced the area and was cleared just as Clavería he was getting ready to send the ball to the back of the net. On the cons, Chichizola did not allow Scepovic put the 1-1.

The Malaga took control of the crash in the last stage but FC Cartagena enjoyed spaces to sentence. Matos, again, he had the tie, but ran into a great intervention from Chichizola, that repelled the side’s point-blank shot. De Blasis, in an improved version, was close to the 2-0 but his shot went wide. In the 80 ‘, the tables. Julio’s touch, after a loose ball, left Jozabed hand in hand with the local goal. Chichizola, very successful throughout the meeting, missed the start and the midfielder only had to push the ball to put the equalizer. Little more to the end, save the expulsion by direct red of Navas.