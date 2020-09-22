Sergio Pellicer already has at his disposal to the ninth signing of Málaga. Jozabed has joined the training sessions with the Blue and White team this Tuesday after passing the PCR tests and complying with the protocol required by LaLiga. The midfielder has trained for the first time with his new teammates and hopes to play his first minutes in the weekend’s game against Alcorcón (in principle, set for Friday at 9:00 p.m.).

Jozabed has not had a pre-season to use since from the first moment Celta and Óscar García made it clear that It did not enter the celestial plans for the 2020-21 course. Malaga, on the other hand, has high hopes for this footballer, who has behind him a extensive experience in First and Second and that, although he has been somewhat worn-out for several years, throughout his career he has left details that demonstrate his quality and level as a player.

A priori, it is one of the largest reinforcements of all those who have made the Blue and White sports management so far. The intention of the club is to register him in the place of Cifu, whose departure from Malaga and signing for Elche, which had been closed for days, has become official this morning.

The last Malaguista signing has been the novelty in a session that has had the absences of the injured Hicham and Ismael Casas and in which Keidi Bare and Iván Jaime have not been either, who were absent with the club’s permission because they are closing their signings for Espanyol and Famalicão respectively, operations that will leave in the coffers of La Rosaleda 2.5 million euros plus variable.