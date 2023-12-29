In the first quarter of the coming year, players are expected the return of the famous series in two-dimensional format Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a new part of the fighting game Tekken 8, a project based on the hit film “Suicide Squad” Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, as well as a soft restart of the classic horror series from the 90s and zero – Alone in the Dark. Izvestia also found out what Russian developers are preparing for gamers.

Russia is in the wings

One of the main novelties of the beginning of next year is a new addition to the hit Atomic Heart. The game received recognition not only from gamers, but also from a wider audience: compositions from the soundtrack topped the charts of Yandex Music and other platforms, and the science fiction novel “Atomic Heart. Background “Enterprise 3826” became a bestseller among books on computer games. TO As confirmed to Izvestia by the press service of Astrum Ent., publisher of Atomic Heart, the second DLC “Prisoner of Limbo” will be released by February 6 and will be available for Russians on VK Play for PC. The press service also clarified that they are not yet ready to name the release dates for the remaining additions.

— Prisoner of Limbo continues the story of the main game, this time continuing with a different ending from the one followed by the already famous first DLC, Extermination Instinct. The new expansion will give players the chance to discover the Major's fate as they descend into the depths of Limbo in hopes of freeing P-3's mind from his demons. A mysterious world with inverted logic was created by the co-founder and art director of the studio – visionary Artem Galeev – added representatives of Astrum Ent.

Another high-profile project from Russian developers is the historical action role-playing game “Troubles” from Cyberia Nova. The events in it take place in 1612. IN The plot is based on Mikhail Zagoskin’s novel “Yuri Miloslavsky, or the Russians in 1612.” Gamers will take on the role of boyar Yuri Miloslavsky and take part in the key events of that era – the gathering of the Nizhny Novgorod militia and the battle for Moscow. The main goal of the release is to tell users about this historical period in a playful way. The release of “Troubles” is scheduled for February 26 on the VK Play platform for PC.

Izvestia contacted development manager Alexey Koptsev to find out what stage the game is at and whether it will be released on time, but he declined to comment. As Alexander Bodrov, deputy head of the Organization for the Development of the Video Game Industry (RVI), told Izvestia, the game will definitely be released in the first third of 2024. He also told what other projects RVI helps to develop.

— What we can say for sure is that Troubles will be released in the first third of next year, and we are helping to port it to consoles. We are helping the developers of the most hyped Russian game of 2023, “Russians vs. Lizards,” with the release of a collector’s edition with a bunch of merch based on it. A number of games will be released by the accelerator for indie developers IndieGO in 2024, in particular Beyond The Darkness, a sweet adventure about a girl's struggle with her fears, is scheduled to be released.

Another upcoming release with a strong national theme is “Tales of Old Rus'” from 1C Game Studios. As the company's marketing director Anatoly Subbotin told Izvestia, there is no exact release date yet, but the first project in this series is scheduled for release next year.

— This is a card roguelike in the spirit of Slay the Spire. “Tales of Old Rus' is a special look at Slavic mythology and Russian folk tales,” he told Izvestia.

The studio’s plans for the next year include support and development of existing projects: multiplayer shooter “Caliber” and flight simulator “IL-2: Great Battles”.

— “Caliber” is an online free game, so it is updated regularly. About once a quarter we try to release some major update for Caliber. Similar plans for 2024. In the IL-2: Sturmovik series, new maps and aircraft will definitely appear in 2024 added Anatoly Subbotin.

Among the studio's projects that are in development is an action-adventure game inspired by H.G. Wells' classic science fiction novel War of the Worlds: Siberia.

— According to the plot in an alternate year of 1896, the Earth was subjected to a massive Martian invasion. The game “War of the Worlds: Siberia” takes place in Russia, where several heroes, saving their lives, flee from panic-stricken Petrograd further to the east of the Empire. The game's release date has not yet been announced . The project is still at an early stage of development,” Anatoly Subbotin shared the details.

He added that the IL-2 team is working on its next project, which has not yet been announced and does not have a release date. According to Anatoly Subbotin, this will be a next-generation flight simulator.

Izvestia contacted the Achivka company, which brings new products from Nintendo to Russia, but representatives of the organization responded that they could not yet talk about upcoming releases. Nevertheless The remake of Mario vs. will be released on February 16th. Donkey Kong, and on March 22 – Princess Peach: Showtime!

Overseas fun

Among foreign releases, the most expected is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown from Ubisoft, which is due out on January 18. In many ways, the game will resemble the two original “Prince of Persia”: the developers have returned to a two-dimensional format, and the main obstacle for gamers will not be enemies, but traps and puzzles. You can avoid spikes, spinning blades and other threats with the help of acrobatic somersaults and parkour.

The source of inspiration was Persian myths and legends: for example, the events of the project take place in the fortress on Mount Kaf, which, according to Islamic and Persian myths, is located at the edge of the Earth . And one of the bosses that players will have to defeat is a manticore. This mythical monster with the body of a lion, the face of a man and the tail of a scorpion, is also found in Persian folklore. Available platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch consoles, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S.

Bandai Namco releases Tekken 8 on January 26th. This series of games is one of the “big three fighting games” along with Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter. Events will unfold 7 months after the seventh part of the franchise. The protagonist will once again be Jin Kazama, who will challenge his father, who wants to take over the world. A total of 32 fighters will be available, and they can be tried out in multiplayer mode. Although in many ways the release does not offer anything revolutionary for the franchise (the essence and format of battles is the same as in Tekken 7), The fighting game received a nomination for “Most Anticipated Game” at The Game Awards 2023, but did not win the award. The project will be available on PC and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Another upcoming release is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The plot will tell about the Suicide Squad, which includes Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark. All of them were shown in the 2016 film of the same name. . The main antagonist will be the supervillain android Brainiac, who invaded Earth and subjugated the Justice League (Superman, Flash, Batman and other heroes). A group of protagonists will travel through an open world and fight against robots and the greatest defenders of the DC world. The game will be released on February 2 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The classic horror series Alone in the Dark, which dates back to the 90s, will receive a soft restart on March 20, 2024: some of the characters, locations and events were borrowed from the original projects. Otherwise, this is a unique and independent project, to understand which you do not need to be previously immersed in the plot of the previous parts. The publisher was THQ Nordic, whose portfolio includes the hit series Darksiders, so you can count on a high quality product. The reboot will see protagonists Emily Hartwood and private detective Edward Carnby travel to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally ill and disabled, to investigate the disappearance of Emily's uncle. Horror will be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

If developers and publishers do not postpone release dates, then gamers will have plenty to choose from in 2024. Other promising projects to look forward to include The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second of a three-part remake of the original Final Fantasy VII.