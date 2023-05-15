One of the remembered soap operas from the early 2000s is “Alegrijes y rebujos”. The Televisa production broadcast its first chapter in August 2003 and managed to become a success in Latin America. The production had more than 130 episodes and conquered viewers. One of the protagonists of the Mexican children’s novel was Miguel Martinez. Next, we will tell you what the remembered ‘Artichoke’ looks like today.

YOU CAN SEE: “Elif”: this is what actress Isabella Damla looks like today, what happened to her?

What happened to Miguel Martínez after “Alegrijes y rebujos”?

After the end of “Alegrijes y rebujos”, Martínez was away from soap operas, but returned in 2009. In that year, he gave life to Francisco in “Dare to dream”. In addition, he participated in different episodes of “La rosa de Guadalupe” between 2008 and 2016. It should be noted that he was also part of “As the saying goes” between 2001 and 2018.

He was also present in “I want to love you”, “Until the end of the world” and “Simply María”. She not only dedicated herself to acting, but she also ventured into the world of music. In 2015, she released her album “A lo que vengo, vengo”. Four years later, she brought up a song dedicated to her fiancée, Fernanda Zepeda: “Will you marry me?”.

YOU CAN SEE: “The usurper”: this is what the cast looks like 25 years after the premiere of the novel, what happened to them?

This week he was eliminated from the Mexican reality show “Reto 4 elements”, in which the Peruvian also participates Miguel Arce. Currently, he is 32 years old and has 728,000 followers on his Instagram account, a platform where he shares photos of his music and meetings.

This is what Miguel Martínez looks like today

Miguel Martínez turned 32 on February 15. Photo: Instagram/@miguelmartinezoficial

“Alegrijes y rebujos”: cast

Maria Chacon as Sofia Dominguez

as Sofia Dominguez Rosa María Bianchi as Helga Aguayo

Jacqueline Bracamontes as Angelica Rivas

Miguel de Leon as Antonio Dominguez

Luis Roberto Guzman as Bruno Reyes

Diego Boneta as Ricardo Sanchez

as Ricardo Sanchez Jesus Zavala as Esteban Dominguez

#quotjoys #rejoicesquot #Miguel #Martínez #remembered #Artichoke #today