Wrote portuguese Fernando Pessoa that “all love letters are ridiculous”, but that the most ridiculous thing “is to be one of those creatures who did not write love letters”. The intimacy of famous personalities in history, whom we know through their works, is contained in these letters addressed to those who awoke their private passions.

In this context of a pandemic, in which the intimacy to which we were quarantined took on an unexpected dimension and importance, an initiative by the actress Cristina Banegas that replicates the Language Museum aims to rescue the correspondence of writers, musicians and artists who revealed their most personal feelings on paper, from James Joyce to Juan Domingo Perón, through Rodolfo Walsh and Frida Kahlo, among others.

The material, introduced by Banegas herself and María Moreno, current director of the Language Museum, in the first of a total of six shipments which will be uploaded to the museum’s website and containing 10 readings each, by actresses and actors, brings together all kinds of exchanges –passionate, enamored and friendly–, which are stamped with the signatures of famous personalities.

In these times when there seems to be “a counteroffensive of romantic love, this archive of love letters appears in a kind of subversive retelling – he suggests. Brown at the beginning of the broadcast that will be uploaded this Monday to the web platform, in dialogue with Banegas–. Although we are still faithful, I believe, to the subject of Barthes from Fragments of a loving speech, who is someone uncooptable for capitalism and a human waste, above all, “he says, vindicating the raptured scribes that the series rescues. Banegas laughs, accomplice. Because of course, of course they understand.

Detail of a letter signed by the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, in this case, to her lover Josep Bartolí. The cycle reads one that he sent to Diego Rivera. Photo EFE / Archive

From Joyce to Perón

There is a letter from James Joyce to Nora Bernacle “of high sexual content, of an unleashed obscenity”, as defined by Moreno. Another of Trotsky to Frida Kahlo and a third from Frida to Diego Rivera: “My Lord, they try to hurt my pride by cutting off my leg. When they told me that they were going to amputate my leg it did not affect me as everyone believed, because I was already an incomplete woman when I lost you, again, for the umpteenth time, and still I survived. I’m not terrified of pain … “

Another by Perón, for Eva Duarte, signed in 1945: “To the lady, Evita Duarte: My adored treasure, only when we get away from loved ones can we measure the affection they inspire us”, the general writes from the island Martín García. “I will try to go to Buenos Aires by any means (…) If retirement leaves, we will get married the next day.”

Banegas. An actress and director with a long career, she guided the actors and actresses in charge of the readings.

Federico Garcia Lorca wrote to Eduardo Rodríguez Valdivieso, in 1933: “I am also alone, although you believe me accompanied because I triumph and receive crowns of glory, but I lack the divine crown of love“.

They will be in total 60 letters, turned into 60 film records recorded between May and December 2020 and that this Monday will begin to be uploaded to the website of the Museum of the language; total, six emissions, with 10 readings each.

A letter signed by Alejandra Pizarnik. The delivery of the Language Museum includes the reading of one sent to Silvina Ocampo.

“Each of the actors and actresses was at the same time a scriptwriter, director, interpreter, and wondered what love is. It was also an exercise of resistance, in the context of isolation.” And a labor of love, “he sums up. Banegas.

Susana Amuchástegui, Marina Carrera, Elsa Goldberg, Marcela Díaz, Yamila De Dominicis, Macarena Echeverría, Joaquín Tomassi and Verónica Isabel Monzón are some of the actors and actresses committed to the project.

“Others hear your laughter (…) I have nothing from you, apart from a promise that throbs in the air, without laughter, without music, without a boat, without outlines, without a boat that contains its deformed figure. call the absent bird jealous (…) You are further away than the devil and the wind “, says the letter that Violeta Parra he wrote to Gilbert Favré, in 1961, and interpreted Marcela Díaz.

Some letters are surprising reveal unexpected passions: “Balzac writes to his lover:” He is jealous of dogs! “, Moreno is amazed, who also expresses that” hatred sometimes precedes love; there is a lot of anger in general in many of these letters. “

Other: María Calas writes to Passolini, they were friends: “She tells him the suffering lasts for a short time, then she remits. This is how she is saying ‘Come to me'”, concludes the Museum director. And he recalls: “Chopin reproaches his lover that due to the enjoyment he feels with her and the sperm that she spreads, he produces less, while Mozart produces a thousand more sonatas than he does, and from what Chopin implies is because he does not have sex . You always have to blame someone, and what better than the lover! “, Ironizes the journalist and writer.

What is love? The letters from Juan Domingo Perón to Eva Duarte, from Federico García Lorca to Eduardo Rodriguez, from Frida Kahlo to Diego Rivera, from Alejandra Pizarnik to Silvina Ocampo, from Anton Chejov to Olga Knipper, are some testimonies of this love affair.

Franz kafka addresses Oscar Pollack, 1902 (read by Macarena Echeverría): “Prague does not release either of the two, we will have to submit.”

Alejandra Pizarnik writes to Silvina Ocampo, in one of the many letters that the poet addressed to the writer –this one from 1971, read by Yamila De Dominicis–: “No, words do not make love, they make absence. If I say water, will I drink? If I say bread, will I eat? Where does this conspiracy of invisibilities come from?”

“Love against death”, rehearses Banegas. “Love-passion is death –Moreno retorts. Is romantic love a nightmare, especially for women? “He wonders.

“Is romantic love a nightmare, especially for women?” Maria Moreno Writer and director of the Museum of Language

The letter that the journalist and writer disappeared Rodolfo Walsh He writes to his daughter María Victoria, after she, a Montoneros militant, died in a confrontation with the Army at the beginning of the last dictatorship, she will be part of one of the next shipments.

It is also a letter of deep love, “he concludes. Banegas: “Dear Vicki: The news of your death reached me today at three in the afternoon. We were in a meeting when they began to transmit the statement. I heard your name, mispronounced, and it took me a second to assimilate it. Mechanically I began to cross myself as when it was boy. I didn’t finish with that gesture. The world stopped that second. Then I told Mariana and Pablo: ‘it was my daughter’. (…) I would like to see you smile once more. ” Link to the website of the Language Museum: right here.

VA / PK