PODCAST THE CASE XIf your partner threatens to kill you, just stabbed you with a box cutter, and now runs off to get a bigger knife, what do you do? Joyce was in that situation and fled, with fatal consequences.

Joyce and her partner Shaleish have a big fight that morning in their home in Rotterdam. Shaleish lives with Joyce and her adult son, but she wants to evict him. He then becomes furious and stabs her with a Stanley knife. That knife breaks off, whereupon he goes to get a bigger knife. The moment for Joyce to flee through the window, but that goes completely wrong. She hits her head on the sidewalk and dies.

For the court, the big question is: is the cause of her death entirely due to Shaleish?

Court reporter Niels Dekker was present at the case: ,,The court also asked him: 'Did you kill Joyce?' And then he said, "I tried, sir." Joyce's son also made a statement in court: ,,Every night when I close my eyes, I see my mother in front of me. Lifeless on the sidewalk, blood pouring from her head. I will never forget the images of the bloody sidewalk, the bedding and the curtains. No punishment is too great for us."





