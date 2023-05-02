In recent years, América has become one of the best trained and distributors of talent in the Liga MX bound for Europe. From their youth academy, the names of Diego Laínez, Diego Reyes and Raúl Jiménez have been sent by those from Coapa to the best football on the planet. In addition, several footballers who were acquired by the whole of the country’s capital were also transferred to the old continent, such as the cases of Matheus Uribe and Marchesin from Porto and the last case of Jorge Sánchez who flew to Ajax.
Although at this stage of Fernando Ortiz’s management very few youth players have had opportunities on the field, perhaps the most prominent is Emilio Lara, who at the end of the road has lost ownership. To this day, several homegrown players have chosen to go to Europe, because with the huge squad they have in Coapa it is difficult to add minutes. One of them is Dagoberto Espinoza, a young Mexican defender on trial with Cercle Brugge from Belgium who will be signed by the club.
Sources confirm that the Belgian club is more than happy with what Dagoberto has done. For this reason they will negotiate with América the definitive purchase of him, because although the defender plays today with the sub-23, they see him soon in the first team. The figure of the movement will be 1.5 million euros for 70 percent of his letter, while America will keep 30 percent, assessing any future sale.
