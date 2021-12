Max Verstappen’s sensational world title naturally also sparked tongues on Twitter. Virgil van Dijk reacted with disbelief and joy to Verstappen’s world title shortly after the last round, but there was also disbelief and anger. Especially from England, including with Gary Lineker. ,,What a joke. This thing stinks.”

#Joy #Van #Dijk #Van #Persie #disbelief #Kane #Lineker #shame