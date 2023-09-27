For many couples contract marriage It is one of the most important celebrations in your love story, a unique moment where romance and loved ones come together to be part of that unforgettable day. However, in Iraq a wedding ended in a terrible accident.

The event occurred in the northern province of Nineveh, this unfortunate incident has left until now 114 dead and more than 200 injuredin one of the worst tragedies of this type that has occurred in the country in recent years.

The fire took place in the Al Haitham Hall party roomduring the celebration of a Christian wedding that brought together about 600 people,

“Joy and happiness are They turned into death and sadness suddenly, when the fire spread quickly and burned everything,” he says. Hanna Korkes, one of those attending the wedding in Iraq that this morning was the scene of a tragic fire that has so far resulted in more than a hundred deaths.

Korkes tells EFE the first moments of the event, which began in a “joyful and beautiful” way to celebrate the marriage of two of his friends, a celebration in which the attendees did not stop dancing and singing “until some began to throw fireworks from the room.

According to preliminary reports from the Iraqi Civil Defense, pyrotechnics were the cause of the fire that completely engulfed the Al Haitham Hall nightclub, located in the Al Hamdaniya district of the Nineveh province, in northern Iraq and with a Christian majority.

The flames spread quickly through the premises, made of “highly flammable” plastic panels that collapsed.in a matter of minutes” above about 600 attendees at the wedding ceremony, while the gases emitted in the burning caused the suffocation of a large number of people.

🇮🇶#IRAQ | A wedding ends in tragedy. 100 people died, including the bride and groom, and another 150 were injured after a fire destroyed the hall where the event was taking place, in the district of al Hamdaniya, in the province of Nineveh. #RochexRB27#Iraq pic.twitter.com/SYk8qc8VKa — Rochex Rababel Robinson Bonilla (@RochexRB27) September 27, 2023

“We lost severals friends and family in this painful incident,” sobs Korkes, who fortunately was unharmed as he was near the exit of the premises when it began to burn.

Basel Samir was also there, another attendee who witnessed how “the ceiling of the room began to burn at a crazy speed” until it collapsed on the crowd concentrated on the dance floor.

“There was a stampede, then an avalanche at the exit door… And that caused some people to fall to the ground and be trampled by others,” he said.

Many of those gathered “They died asphyxiated by the crowds and gases.“Says Samir, who since the incident does not know if his two friends who had just said yes are still alive: “I’m not sure, but I think they died in the fire. It was a scene terrible and very painful.”

For her part, a nurse at the hospital in Mosul, a city very close to the party hall, told EFE on condition of anonymity that the health center has received dozens of corpses that “are stuck together in such a way that they cannot can be distinguished the body of a man from that of a woman.

“I have never witnessed something so horrible in my life,” says the health worker.

EFE

More news