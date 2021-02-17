Author of ten books, Joy Sorman alternates between novels ( Like a beast, Life sciences) and documentary narratives. In line with his work on the Gare du Nord ( Paris, Gare du Nord) and unsanitary housing ( the uninhabitable), she spent a year, one day a week, in the psychiatric units of two public hospitals. Written in the first person singular, À madness alternates portraits of patients and caregivers and everyday scenes in what she calls pavilion 4B. A dive into a disaster area that raises many literary questions.

How did you gain access to this closed world?

Joy Sorman. Access was long and difficult. I encountered several refusals and a lot of mistrust. I found it hard to convey that my project was literary and not journalistic. In the end, it was a psychiatrist, with whom I linked up with the publication of my previous book, who helped me to get an appointment with a department head. Then we had to convince the medical teams, the administration …

How do you find the right distance between caregivers and patients? Is neutrality possible?

Joy Sorman. The question of the right distance is at the center of the literary project. It arises with every book. In the psychiatric hospital, it was all the more crudely posed as being too close to patients can be felt as an unbearable aggression, a violence. This can interfere with the care. But I still needed a certain closeness to establish trust, familiarity, a relationship. This is why I needed a year of immersion, it is not too much to find its place. Likewise with caregivers, being in the right place to observe their practice without hindering them. We constantly had to readjust according to individuals and situations. It was also necessary to be equidistant from patients and caregivers, to avoid taking sides, which was difficult in situations of crisis and violence. I tried to trust my intuition… The right distance is also the one you have to find in writing, beware of too much sentimentality, sentimentality, fascination or poetry, d ‘excessive complexity like sensationalism. The pitfalls are numerous.

Neutrality, we dream of it, we try to get rid of our prejudices, but we arrive with images in our heads – of films, books, reports -, with the awareness that the psychiatric hospital is doing badly, lack of means. . In the absence of neutrality one arrives almost ignorant and benevolent, it is already that.

What was the share of documentation?

Joy Sorman. She accompanied me throughout the immersion time. As intellectual support, to help me understand and think about what I saw and lived. I read Foucault of course, the American sociologist Erwing Goffman, I saw Nicolas Philibert’s film The least of it, that of Frédéric Wiseman, Titicut follies, documentaries on the history of psychiatry, fiction films also like Shock corridor by Samuel Fuller. And also psychiatry textbooks, scientific works on symptomatology. And Antonin Artaud, Van Gogh’s letters to his brother, artists who had a link with madness.

How did you find the writing method and the form?

Joy Sorman. The method came very late. During the year of immersion I was content to take notes, observe, conduct interviews, attend sessions, just be there and capture as much as possible. Then I spent a second year writing the book, groping at first: fiction, not fiction? purely documentary story? was I going to appear in the book? speak in the first person? And I finally decided to simplify, to go through portraits – because that was the strongest, individuals, bodies who stood in an enclosed space and carried stories. So that the text is not too repetitive, so that the life of the hospital is also manifested in a more embodied way, I have alternated with situations, scenes of everyday life. The novel did not seem adequate to me for this subject, not in itself but for me in view of my experience there, I had gathered too much reality! I had been present for a long time, it was also a personal adventure, it had to be witnessed.

What do patients in pavilion 4B suffer from?

Joy Sorman. They are patients with serious pathologies, interned against their will, schizophrenic, psychotic, bipolar, very melancholic. Some are there for a few weeks, or months, others for years, most of them come back regularly, life outside being impossible, too hard. They most often have extremely violent personal stories. They not only suffer from mental illness but also from abandonment, poverty, social exclusion, loneliness. They were abused, abused, abandoned children, they come from countries at war, from dysfunctional or cruel families.

How has the work of caregivers changed in recent years and what does the state of French society’s psychiatry tell us?

Joy Sorman. The caregivers reported to me the rise of administrative power against medical power, the multiplication of protocols at the expense of informal moments of life, excessive medicalization against speech, the closing of beds, budget cuts, the lack of personal, impossible requirements of result… A very black picture, which concerns the public hospital in general, but which is aggravated in psychiatry, poor relation of medicine. The hospital now submits to a capitalist logic of profitability. The psychiatrist Lucien Bonnafé said that we judge the degree of civilization of a society by the way it treats its lunatics (we could add its migrants, its prisoners, its old people, all its declassified). I believe that he is right and that the state of French psychiatry does not tell us anything encouraging about society, it tells us that we are weak, fearful, cruel, selfish, stupid.

How is the class struggle played out in the public hospital?

Joy Sorman. Adrienne, an ASH, a hospital service worker, the hospital cleaners, described to me with great mischief this class struggle within the service: the medical bourgeoisie (the psychiatrists of the upper middle class, the nurses of the average) against the proletariat of internees and service agents, forging an objective alliance, that of the declassified of the healthcare system, and of the social system in general. The chief doctor himself noted this class proximity – also emotional proximity – between the least remunerated and the most poorly regarded staff, quite wrongly because they treat like the others, and the internees.

Are there interstices inside this prison universe, tiny spaces of freedom to thwart confinement?

Joy Sorman. Overcoming confinement is a daily task for many patients, as is also the case in prison. There are so many prohibitions, rules – which concern the use of cigarettes, food, the telephone… – that you have to be cunning to feel still alive, a little free. Swap SIM cards to make calls, hide food in the false ceiling, lie to get an additional cigarette break (often caregivers are not fooled and grant this break, if they are staffed enough …), and sometimes run away on an outing in the park or in the cafeteria.

Franck, one of the most striking characters in the book, describes himself as “crazy as a rabbit”. What does this word cover for you?

Joy Sorman. The book gives an essential place to language, the deregulated one of delirium, the formal and disembodied language of psychiatric science, and the question of how to name, to name with accuracy, was prompted very quickly. I wondered how to identify those who are locked up there. Patient, mentally ill, schizophrenic, interned? Franck offered me this word by designating himself thus, in a way gave me the authorization to use it. And it is also the one which would have come to me spontaneously, with what it carries of familiarity and affection. I find this word beautiful, open, wide, less narrow and definitive than bipolar, for example. Fou, in my mouth, designates less a reality than the feeling I experience in front of this strangeness, this otherness. I will never venture to give a definition of madness, which is precisely the place of obscurity, of groping, of the revocable, of uncertainty. There is no such thing as madness. For a writer it is saving to tackle a subject that will remain elusive. As I say in the book, having spent a year in a psychiatric ward is an experience without revelation.