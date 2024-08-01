Paris (Reuters)

Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka took advantage of mistakes from his main rivals and kept his cool to overcome a late challenge from China’s Zhang Bohang and win the gold medal in the men’s all-around at the Paris Olympics.

Zhang trailed by just 0.233 points to take the silver medal, while his compatriot Shao Ruoting took the bronze.

The tense final came down to the last apparatus – the horizontal bar – and Oka kept his cool under intense pressure, finishing with a total of 86.832 points and taking the gold medal.

After Chang, the last competitor on the bar, successfully got off the apparatus, after a great performance, everyone in Percy Arena was looking at the big screen to know the fate of the gold medal.

Zhang seemed to think he had done enough to snatch the gold from his Japanese rival as he waved his fist in celebration.

After what seemed like an eternity of waiting, it was Oka who celebrated wildly in the final, while Tokyo all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto cheered loudly and hugged him.

“Hashimoto kept urging me from the beginning of the competition to trust myself and perform boldly, and this gave me confidence and strength,” Oka said.

Zhang checked the result twice and three times on the big screen, shaking his head in disbelief.

“Looking at my performance, there were definitely mistakes. Losing is normal, but how do you get back up after a defeat? This is a life lesson I want to learn,” the Chinese player said.

Oka, who is making his Olympic debut, entered the Bercy Arena in the shadow of his more famous teammate Hashimoto.

But with Hashimoto and Shaw struggling in the earlier heats, Oka held his nerve and produced a stunning performance on all six apparatuses to outshine everyone and claim his second gold medal in Paris, after helping Japan win the team final two days earlier.