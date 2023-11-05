The Reds go behind in the 80th minute, then with time up their attacker grabs the equaliser. And after scoring he shows a t-shirt in which he asks for the freedom of his parent who is a prisoner of the guerrillas

by our correspondent Davide Chinellato – London

A goal for dad, prisoner of the guerrillas in Colombia. And for his Liverpool, who in the 95th minute achieved a 1-1 draw at Luton thanks to Luis Diaz, avoiding their second defeat of the season. It was going badly for the Reds, who went behind in the 80th minute when they were hit on the counterattack by Chong following a corner on which Van Dijk would have wanted a penalty. Their attacker, whose head was inevitably elsewhere, took care of saving himself, the one who three days ago asked and obtained to return to training with the team and who Klopp decided to bring to the bench: he sent him onto the field in the 83rd minute , when there was a need to recover, and Diaz gave himself a goal to dedicate to his kidnapped father with a t-shirt asking for his freedom. See also Benfica, historic triumph: Salzburg overwhelmed 6-0, the Italian N'Dour also scored

THE KEYS — At Kenilworth Road, in a stadium that seems to come to life from a black and white photo, the Premier League clashes again with the VAR that it hates so much. Because the scream in the stadium for Luton’s goal remains strangled in the throat for a few minutes while the electronic eye checks whether there was a handball by Ross Barkley on the corner that generated the counterattack. And Diaz waits, like the Liverpool fans who entered the entrance that passes through the roofs of the houses, before rejoicing for the equalizer. Luton exit to the applause of the fans because they played the game they were supposed to: attentive in defense, ready to strike on the counterattack. No barricades, just a lot of congestion in the central area. Liverpool controlled the match, wasted a series of opportunities (the most sensational with Nuñez), probably achieved less than they deserved but avoided a sensational defeat in injury time. The draw brings the Reds to 24, the same points as Arsenal, and if it is considered a missed opportunity to keep up with City, three points ahead, it is also a great result given how things had turned out See also F1 | McLaren MCL60: new name to celebrate 60 years of the team

THE MATCH — Liverpool controlled the game in the first half, but Luton were organized in defense and the 0-0 at half-time was the fairest result. The Reds progressively lose control in the second half, and the save with which Alisson denies Morris the goal in the 66th minute is the prelude to a triple substitution by Klopp from which Liverpool emerges more enterprising, even if the goal does not arrive sooner because Nuñez sends sensationally high from two steps, then because the center forward finds Kaminski to deny him the goal. In the 80th minute it was Luton who took the lead with Chong, who slipped past Alisson to end a sensational counter-attack started from a Liverpool corner on which Van Dijk asked for a penalty and carried forward by an escape on the right by Kaboré. The Reds poured into attack and in the 95th minute found the equalizer with Diaz, who jumped higher than Kaboré and avoided Klopp’s backhand.

THE OTHER MATCH — See also Sampdoria, test against Pro Patria: Gabbiadini and Borini in attack Aston Villa’s march stops in Nottingham, where Forest beat Unai Emery’s team 2-0 by scoring a goal at the start of each half. Zaniolo, still the starter, is the one who most of all has the chance to equalize, but he makes a mistake and remains in the locker room at the end of the first half. At the start of the second half, Forest doubled Aina’s initial goal through Mangala (with the evident collaboration of Martinez, who was awarded the Yashin award as the best goalkeeper of 2023 on Monday): for Aston Villa, who confirmed all their problems away from Birmingham, first knockout in the Premier League in two months; for Forest first triumph after 6 games of abstinence.