Mexico.- March 3 was quite a special day for Joy HuertaWell, his wife, the artist Diana Atri, celebrated another year of life and it did not go unnoticed, as the singer wrote him an emotional and romantic message to commemorate him.

Through her Instagram profile, Joy, a member of the popular duo Jesse & Joy, shared a new photo next to his wife congratulating her for another year of life and thanking her for being with her every day.

“Happy return to the sun love of my life @dianaatrim I love you with my entire being and I appreciate every day by your side,” Joy Huerta dedicated to his wife Diana Atri, with whom he has two children.

Since they revealed their love affair to the world, Joy and Diana have been one of the most beloved couples for such a solid romance that they maintain, managing to become a great example for same-sex couples.

The singer and her girlfriend also received messages from their followers and different figures from the world of entertainment, such as Ana Bárbara, Carla Morrison, Elán and more.