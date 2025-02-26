The Minister of Education, Professional Training and Sports, Pilar Alegr, presumed Wednesday in Congress that «in this country there is no problem with the Catalan, Basque, Galician or Spanish «. “The problem that exists is the ignorance that you feed and the cheap populism that you pray”, so it concluded that Spain “needs to be saved” from Vox.

This was indicated in response to a question in the full formulated by Vox deputy Jorge Campos, about whether the Ministry of Education, Professional Training and Sports will defend Spanish.

The parliamentarian took advantage of his intervention to accuse the Government and the Popular Party to “politically use regional languages ​​as a weapon of mass destruction of rights and freedoms.” He recalled that “there are more than 600 sentences in favor of the right to school in Spanish that are not fulfilled “, of which” more than 500 “were given superior courts of justice, among which are 201 in the Basque Country and 173 in Catalonia, in addition to others in Navarra, Galicia, Valencia and Baleares. “You cannot school in Spanish in Spain because the Constitution or the Legisprudence is not fulfilled,” Campos settled.

The Vox parliamentary group also affected the government that, for example in Catalonia, is not respected “nor the minimum ridiculous of the 25% classes in Spanish«, And that not respect the right to education in Spanish leads to social repression«, the »indoctrination of hate to Spain” already “the decrease in the academic level”.









In her response, the minister indicated that “of course” that the Executive defends “the Castilian and the rest of the languages ​​recognized by the Constitutions.” “He has noses that you ask me this question,” continued joy, which recalled that Vox supported the creation in Madrid of the Spanish office, a “beach bar that lasted three years.”