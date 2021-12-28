AD Media PricesDrumming timpani. One last look inside the gold envelope. Do you also find it so exciting? But here they are finally: the winners of the AD Media Prizes 2021.



Angela de Jong, Dennis Jansen, Manuel Venderbos, Mark den Blanken



28-12-21, 17:59











Why the AD Media Prizes 2021?

In the AD Media podcast, Dennis Jansen, Mark den Blanken, Manuel Venderbos and Angela de Jong talk about developments in the media every Tuesday. Over the past few weeks it has been over a lot Until Here and one question kept coming back: why has that program never won an award? It was then decided to create a TV award itself for ‘The best program that has never wrongly won a prize’, and immediately take a few other categories. The prizes have now been awarded, although not all winners reacted equally sporty. Videos of this award ceremony and reactions from the winners can be found below, along with the complete jury reports. Above the article you will find the end-of-year podcast about the prize rain and the highs and lows of 2021. Celebrity and TV makers who feel ignored and misunderstood need not despair. They will have another chance next year.

Best program that has wrongly never won a prize

Niels van der Laan and Jeroen Woe with the AD Media Prize. © Marlies Wessels



Nominees:

Until Here

Eyeballs

Expedition Robinson

From the jury report: ,,What Niels van der Laan and Jeroen Woe perform every week is of a rare standard on Dutch TV. Only they can effortlessly switch between the riots in Rotterdam, the seventeen basic rules for corona that you should not confuse with the Hazes rules (‘keep it up with your wife for a month and a half’) and the havoc that botox has wrought in Linda’s face. the mole. Then explain the most complicated issues in a 1 minute song. Despite their increased popularity, they still dare to push the boundaries of humor and good taste and occasionally tumble over them. Actually, the jury sees only one flaw: every season is invariably too short.” Read the entire jury report here. Watch the video below with the reaction of Niels van der Laan and Jeroen Woe.

Best character from a Dutch drama series

Nominees:

Merel Larooi – van Voorst (Eye apples)

Ludo Sanders (GTST)

Maarten Meinema (Buza)

From the jury report: ,,Dutch TV has a number of iconic characters, but Merel Larooi – van Voorst from Oogappels stands head and shoulders above the rest. She is the archetype of tiger mother, busybody and control freak. A woman with little patience and compassion for the people around her. And not for himself, for that matter. Merel is of course a caricature, but actress Malou Gorter plays her in such a way that she becomes a believable person of flesh and blood, complete with insecurities and desires that increasingly come to the surface as the seasons progress. Read the entire jury report here. Watch the video below with the completely surprised Malou Gorter when she is surprised with the prize.

Nicest Belgian on Dutch TV

Nominees:

Dieter Coppens

Tom Waes

Miguel Wiels

From the jury report: ,,Dieter Coppens is the best kept secret in Flanders. In the unsurpassed Down the Road he travels with a group of young people with Down. Besides tour guide, organizer and driver, he is a father, mentor and friend of young people. He talks to them about farting at the dinner table as easily as they do about their fledgling crush and their dreams for the future. In the meantime, almost casually, he lets them take a few steps towards greater independence. In fact, every person deserves a Dieter in his or her life.” Read the entire jury report here. Watch the video below with Dieter Coppens, who also reacts to the fact that Gordon will present the Dutch version of Down The Road.

Above all keep going

Nominees:

Fidan Ekiz and Renze Klamer

Olav Mol and Jack Plooij

Joep Sertons and Babette van Veen

From the jury report: ,,Rarely has the TV world shown itself as ugly as Fidan Ekiz and Renze Klamer this year. At the beginning of June, the two presenters assumed that they could make a third season of De Vooravond after a short vacation. But behind their backs, BNNVara decided differently and looked for successors who would supposedly radiate more ‘urgency’. This prize is a heart under the belt for the two presenters. Not that De Vooravond was perfect and there were no areas for improvement. But what made it so nice to watch was that there were finally two presenters who did not hide their differing opinions. And as a viewer, De Vooravond made you happy, which you cannot say about the current talk shows at 7 p.m..” Read the entire jury report here. Watch the video below in which Fidan Ekiz and Renze Klamer react together to the prize and their painful removal from the eve of NPO 1.

Biggest vanity on Dutch TV

Nominees:

Alberto Stegeman

Humberto Tan

Diederik Gommers

From the jury report: ,,In the last season of Undercover in the Netherlands, it was no longer about Hindu quacks and other petty criminals, but about Alberto Stegeman himself. He was not averse to a disguise here and there. But now he imagines himself to be the new Wendy van Dijk and has created his own Ushi or Dushi: the 60-year-old Jacques ten Cate. The disguise only serves one purpose: that the episode revolves just that little bit more around him, the great Alberto Stegeman. The only person to be exposed is himself. As the largest vanity of the Netherlands.” Read the entire jury report here. Watch the video below in which Alberto Stegeman receives the prize for biggest vanity with some venom towards Angela de Jong.

The Showcolade Mispoes

Nominees:

Tap ‘M On

Dino’s Delivery Service

Pretty much everything from SBS 6

From the jury report: ,,Where in recent years NPO 1 has developed into a channel for well-thought-out programs that appeal to a large audience and evoke a sense of togetherness, things suddenly had to change this year. The NPO 1 viewer was found to be too old, young and fast became the motto. It resulted in a series of infantile formats that the commercial broadcasters would still be ashamed of. All the trouble started with Tik M Aan!, a program about chain reactions – Rube Goldberg machines in YouTube jargon. NPO 1 probably had a gap in the Saturday evening schedule and saw colleagues from children’s channel Zapp still have a format that fits in the current TV trend of Legos and marbles. A great opportunity to put Emma Wortelboer in a belly button sweater and say ‘what the hell?’ or shout ‘wow’. And that was broadcast too.” Read the entire jury report here. Watch the video below in which Manuel Venderbos visits BNNVara to bring the prize, but there comes across Frank Evenblij who refuses the prize.