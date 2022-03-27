The granddaughter of the great and unforgettable maestro Ennio Morricone was born: little Vittoria arrived on the notes of his famous music

Joy and smiles at home Morriconethe little girl was born Victory and the tribute to grandfather Ennio was wonderful.

The granddaughter of the famous composer arrived in the world accompanied by the notes of “Once upon a time in America” And “Down the head”. His father Andrea and his mother Giorgia wanted to accompany what will forever be the most beautiful moment of their life, with a gift to the missing grandfather.

For sure, music has made labor and delivery for the new mom more relaxing and unforgettable. Today there are many pregnant women who listen to music, because many studies have confirmed the benefits both for the expectant mother and for the future unborn child. And it would seem that music during labor is able to lessen fears and also to reduce pain.

Little Vittoria came to light on the notes of her beloved grandfather. The news went around the web in no time.

His dad is Andrea Morriconethird son of Ennio and today also a well-known composer and conductor.

He taught me everything through music, a few handwritten words will remain for me, forever subject in perennial and continuous formation.

Ennio Morricone died in Rome on 6 July 2020 and today everyone remembers him as one of the most great Italian composers. Morricone’s music accompanies the most famous and award-winning films. A long career and numerous tributes.

The master married in 1956 with Maria Flavia and from their love four children were born: Marco, Alessandra, Andrea and Giovanni. The latter works in the world of cinema, while the only one to have followed in his footsteps as a composer is the third son Andrea, who has recently become the father of little Vittoria.

Ennio Morricone passed away at the age of 91 at the Campus Bio-medico in Rome, where he was hospitalized after a fracture in the femur. He is buried in the Laurentino cemetery.