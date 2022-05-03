Fahad Buhendi (Fujairah)

The Emirate of Fujairah and the cities of the Eastern Region were filled with joy, joy and pleasure in celebration of Eid Al-Fitr, which was accompanied by great joy in the homes of citizens, residents and families, through the annual feast rituals.

The beautiful Eid details included distributing the “Eid” to children, wearing new Eid clothes and preparing the most delicious popular foods that are very popular during the holidays, and whose preparation is flourishing in homes and popular kitchens, which are witnessing a great demand during the Eid period.

The attractions and tourist places witnessed a large number of visitors and families, and the Fujairah Corniche witnessed a large number of visitors to enjoy spending beautiful times sitting by the sea in the new cafes and restaurants on the new Parasol Corniche.

“Malls” in Fujairah received large numbers of visitors to enjoy the atmosphere of the feast and children spend fun times in the play areas in the malls.

The General Command of Fujairah Police had announced its preparations to receive the Eid al-Fitr holiday, by intensifying the presence and spread of traffic and security patrols on all internal and external roads of the emirate, with a focus on tourist areas and facilities in the emirate, which are increasingly visited during holidays and holidays, to facilitate traffic and smooth flow of traffic. traffic movement.

This came during a meeting held by Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, to discuss and discuss the necessary procedures and arrangements during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, during a meeting with the Deputy Commander-in-Chief, general managers, directors of departments and heads of comprehensive police stations.

For his part, the Commander in Chief called on community members to adhere to precautionary measures, and to stay away from gatherings in public places.

The Fujairah Police General Command also called on all drivers and visitors to the emirate during the Eid Al Fitr holiday to take precautions while driving in mountainous areas, valleys and low-lying areas. He also confirmed that the operations room is fully prepared to receive any calls, inquiries or reports on the number 999.

On the other hand, the city of Khorfakkan witnessed a very high turnout of visitors from outside the city, who went to the city to spend the Eid vacation with their families, and spend a beautiful time with the happy Eid al-Fitr atmosphere in the tourist sites in the city.

The Khorfakkan Corniche topped the tourist sites, as it witnessed a large traffic jam due to the high number of visitors, and visitors went to the cloud break to enjoy meals with the panoramic view over the mountaintop overlooking the sea.

The Rafisah Dam Rest House also witnessed a large turnout of Khorfakkan visitors to enjoy the mountain scenery and the lake hidden in the heart of the mountains, to play water games in it, and to own small boats and rowing.