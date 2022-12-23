In the beautiful gender reveal party organized for them, Clarissa Marchese and Federico Gregucci discovered the color of the bow

Last October they announced that they were pregnant for the second time. Today, Clarissa Marquis and her husband Federico Gregucci have also revealed the color that the bow will have. After little Arya, born in Los Angeles at the beginning of 2020, a beautiful boy is on the way for them. An uncontainable joy.

Credit: clarissamarchese – Instagram

Clarissa and Federico met for the first time in 2016, when they both participated in Men and women. Since then they have never left each other and, over the years, their love has done nothing but consolidate more and more.

They lived for several years in America, precisely in Los Angeles, and there they took two very important steps. The marriagecelebrated in 2019 and the birth of their first daughter, little Arya, born in March 2020.

The model, influencer and 2014 winner of the 75th edition of Miss Italylast October she then shouted to the world her joy at the discovery that she was pregnant for the second time.

Clarissa did it at third month of pregnancy and in the announcement post he explained why he wanted to wait a little longer this time:

If the first pregnancy was a walk of health, this is taking me ten. I didn’t expect it, my only term of comparison was Arya’s pregnancy which was perfect, never any trouble, nothing, with this pregnancy from day one I started feeling bad and unfortunately I continue to have trouble. You know the list of pregnancy annoyances, I’ve done them all and therefore these three months have been particularly complicated.

Clarissa Marchese is expecting a boy

Credit: clarissamarchese – Instagram

Those initials problems anyway I’m alone thing of the past and now, in a few months, little Arya will finally have the company she’s been waiting for.

Even mom Clarissa and dad Federico can’t wait to welcome their second baby into the house and yesterday they participated with skyrocketing enthusiasm at the gender reveal party organized for them.

Credit: clarissamarchese – Instagram

As usual balloons, confetti and festoons were the masters and the color that came out in the end was blue. So it will be nice little boy.