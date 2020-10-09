Odegaard and Haaland will have to wait to experience their first major national team tournament. Norway was dropped from the playoffs to get one of the last four places for the next European Championship. His executioner was Jovic’s Serbia. Although he did not play for a single minute in Oslo, the Madrid forward still hopes to be in the pan-European meeting with the Balkan team. Without him, it was Milinkovic-Savic, with a double (they were his first two goals in 17 international matches), who scored the goals to pass the team coached by Ljubisa Tumbakovic.

Many would be left wanting to see Jovic from very early on, because at the start of the match, Serbia was as incisive as it was failing. Tadic took control of the game almost before Orsato kicked off, but Djuricic and Aleksandar Mitrovic scored time after time. After six minutes, Serbia had already had four clear chances. Norway had another very clear half hour into the game, if not the best of the first half, in a header from Haaland, with assistance from Odegaard in the corner kick, which Maksimovic took out under the sticks.

Serbia made Jarstein more uneasy than they demanded, but the Norwegian goalkeeper responded when necessary. With the game headed for extra time (73 ‘), he stretched out to prevent Kolarov from overtaking the Balkans with a powerful cross shot from 30 meters. A minute later (74 ‘) it was Rajkovic who sent a corner attempt by King from the top of the area.

It had to be the changes that moved the scoreboard. A minute and a half was enough for Milinkovic-Savic on the pitch to overtake Serbia (81 ‘). The extension that seemed inexorable was now becoming a time trial goal for Norway. It was forced in 88 ‘by another substitute, Normann, who had started at half-time. He received a ball from Odegaard in three quarters of the field and he ran forward until he found the hole to beat Rajkovic with a cross shot from the edge of the area.

The overtime was again decanted by Milinkovic-Savic. Norway had not recovered from the shock of a shot from Tadic to the post in the 101 ‘, when this, undoubtedly the best of the game, gave the ball in the area to the arrival of the Lazio player, who stung with a subtle touch against a half-beaten Jarstein.

Serbia will host Scotland on Thursday 12 November, who needed to get to penalties to get rid of Israel, in the match that will decide which of the two teams gets the ticket to the Eurocup.