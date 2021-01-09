The damn by Jovic keep going. Serbian was included on the list of 23 footballers to play tonight against Osasuna, but one muscle overload last minute left him in the capital. A bizarre situation because he was returning to the field where just eleven months ago he scored his last goal for white. Nothing less than almost one year without seeing door. A terrible record for a center forward who signed for the summer 2019 by 60 million of euros.

It is true that it was supported by 27 goals for Eintracht of Frankfurt and a finishing repertoire that led him to be the top scorer in the Europa League that season, with 10 goals in 11 games. But since he signed for Madrid it’s as if he I would have disconnected of the great quality that brought him to the capital. In the 27 matches what did the Past course, Although only in seven was he a starter, he was barely able to score two goals (one to Leganés at the Bernabéu and another to Osasuna in Pamplona) and give two assists. Some poor figures that were taking away the confidence of Zidane, that directly has away from rotations this season. Has had minutes in just five games (He started two of them) and has not seen the door or given any assistance, registering only 33 passes well given. In fact, in the summer Zidane told him that he preferred Borja Mayoral as second striker after Benzema (the Parleño caused Benito Villamarín the penalty that allowed Madrid to beat Betis at home). The problem is that nobody in europe wanted to take over the serbian token and that is why Borja Mayoral chose to accept the Roma proposal, which had been following his footsteps for two summers.

It was precisely in El Sadar where Jovic sang his last goal with Real Madrid. The Whites won 1-4 and the Serbian played in the final stretch when goals from Isco, Ramos and Lucas Vázquez had come back from Unai García’s initial goal. He took advantage of a good pass from Valverde to launch an unstoppable shot to the squad. He achieved with the beauty of that goal that open a debate on whether Zidane shouldn’t give more minutesBut when the opportunities came he didn’t take advantage of them. Then came the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic and added three episodes that you they left in a bad place. Went to belgrade skipping the alarm state and in Serbia went out to party for his girlfriend’s birthday when there was a curfew imposed by the authorities, which made her conduct ugly. And on top of it came return to Madrid injured in one foot by breaking the calcaneus at fall off a wall from his home in the Serbian capital. Inexplicable. And to top it off, they caught him at a barbecue at his house in Madrid when he was still wearing the splint on his foot and posing with friends without keeping his distance and without a mask …

At 23 years old and three and a half more contracts with Madrid, in this next summer he has all the ballots for be assigned or transferred to another club. With setbacks like yesterday, it is going to be increasingly difficult.