Rumors about a possible return of Luka Jovic to Eintracht Frankfurt do not stop. After the departure of Bas Dost, the Hessian team needs to strengthen in attack and the name of the current Real Madrid striker does not stop ringing to once again extend the lead of the Bundesliga as a whole. This time even Adi Hütter himself, the ninth-ranked coach of the German top competition, came to pronounce on Jovic, hinting that he could enter into the player’s own plans to return to the Bundesliga.

When asked about the endless rumors that put Jovic on the team that launched him to stardom, Hütter did not cut short when it came to getting to the point. “It is something that does not escape anyone”said the Frankfurt coach when confronted with the runrún regarding a possible return of the Serbian to Germany. “He is having few minutes at Real Madrid and, surely, he would have nothing against returning to Frankfurt”, he clarified, leaving a phrase that takes on even more prominence considering that the contact between Eintracht and Jovic himself never ceased.

Of course, the main obstacle was, is and will continue to be the economic context. They assume in Germany that they would not be able to assume the salary that Jovic, at the moment, is receiving at Real Madrid. On the part of the German press, it is the main argument against a return to Frankfurt, a hypothesis that Hütter himself confirmed with his words. “What has been written about what Luka earns per year is correct,” stressed the Frankfurt coach, thus insinuating that it is not a salary that Eintracht could assume.