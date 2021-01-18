With Real Madrid just eliminated from the Spanish Super Cup, in which it was once again clear that the white team lacks goals and offensive ability, news comes from Germany of Luka Jovic, recently loaned to Eintracht Frankfurt: rebutted with two goals in less than half an hour, the same ones that he had marked in season and a half in white. The Serbian jumped onto the pitch in minute 62, with his team drawing 1-1 with Schalke, and in ten minutes he had already left his mark on the game with a right-wing volleyball; then he would finish the job in the extension, with a low shot to culminate a personal play against.

Real Madrid signed Luka Jovic in the summer of 2019 after checking his credentials during an extraordinary 2018-19 season with Eintracht: 27 goals and 7 assists in 48 games. The club bet big (it cost 60 million euros) to give Benzema competition and make up for the 50 goals per season that Cristiano took against Juventus. However, the path of Jovic in Madrid has not been ideal: only two goals in 32 games and 1,014 minutes, one every 507 ‘; in this second stage at Eintracht, he already has one every 14 ‘, and that started the duel as a substitute and jumped in the second half …

A place to wake up

Given Zidane’s lack of confidence in Jovic (he gave him three starts at the beginning of the season; he had not played since November 8), Madrid chose to look for an exit in which the player is revalued with goals, in the face of a future sale or even a second attempt as a madridista. The Eintracht, where he won the ticket to Madrid, appeared as the best destination for him to wake up, despite the fact that he only takes over half of the Serbian’s file these six months (around two million euros).

Counting his games with the national team, Jovic has five goals and two assists in his last four games … and none were with Madrid. A Madrid that does not have enough goals, precisely: it has scored 42 in 25 games, with an average that does not reach 1.7 per game.