EI Madrid has a problem with Luka Jovic (22 years old). A year after the forward landed at the Bernabéu with a star poster (He was supported by the 27 goals scored with Eintracht in 2018-19), his performance with the Whites’ team hardly resembles what he offered in Germany: just two goals in 806 minutes in his first campaign.

His poor performance in the field is joined by his extra-sports problems and the loss of confidence of Zidane, who at the time gave the go-ahead to the incorporation but who now he does not see him as a replacement of guarantees for Benzema. In fact, as AS announced on September 17, Borja Mayoral is ahead of Jovic in the coach’s plans. The Frenchman’s intentions were clear: Madrid needed a goal against Real Sociedad but two homegrown players (Marvin and Arribas) came out before Jovic. Zizou claimed that he did not want to change the system, although his loss of confidence in the Serbian is increasingly evident.

With all these ingredients on the table, Madrid has been looking for a destination for a week in which Jovic can regain confidence on loan. He is 22 years old, a strong investment was made for him (60 million) and the white leaders believe that the only thing the forward needs is to have minutes out to find his best version.

Zidane had a talk with Jovic in which he recommended to go out on loan. The player thinks the same, since he wants to play. According to the EFE agency, he would like to return to Eintracht, but sources from the German club assure AS that it is not in their plans. To this day they are not looking for a ‘nine’, except that from here to the end of the market one of those who have in the squad will be injured. With that option ruled out, Madrid continues to search the market in search of a destination …