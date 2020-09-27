Luka Jovic let another train pass in Seville. And this time it seems the last to him. With Madrid looking for a loan for the Serbian, Zidane surprised everyone with his ownership. The coach always likes to include in his eleven a surprise that not even his own players intuit. Only he knows what went through his head in the ownership of Jovic: a definitive message to the club to show that he needs to go on loan or one last chance for the ’18’ madridista.

Regardless of what Zidane was looking for, the feeling was almost always the same with the Serbian: Benzema’s substitute suit is too big for him today. His numbers at Villamarín are indefensible: only six good passes (out of ten attempts) in the 72 minutes he was on the field. That little participation could be justified with the argument that he is an area player, but there is not a defense with arguments for Jovic either: He did not finish any time, neither on goal nor outside. He did not recover any balls and lost the ball seven times. Until minute 61, when he received a ball inside the area, there was no news of him. The only positive thing he left behind was the ride that caused Emerson’s expulsion, although he was also seen to be somewhat slow on that play when he had everything going for him to face Joel.

Zidane answered with a resounding “yes” to the question of whether he was happy with Jovic’s performance, although he soon clarified: “But with everyone’s, not just one …”. The truth is that Saturday’s game is the confirmation of a decision that is very clear within the club: Jovic needs a loan. At 22 years old, Madrid still don’t want to throw in the towel with him. They want him to go on loan to regain the confidence he showed in Eintracht, a version that is light years away from the one he offered against Betis.

Foreman

The other side of the coin was Borja Mayoral. He replaced Jovic in 72 ‘, in another new turn for Zidane: after using only Benzema in San Sebastián, this time he used all his forwards. The one from Parla did show the hunger that was demanded of the Serb: he fought, offered himself and caused the decisive penalty. The youth squad got on the train that Jovic let out …