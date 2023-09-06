Jovic, Milan fans crazy about sexy partner Sofija Milosevic

Luka Jovic arrived at Milan in the last hours of the transfer market as assistant Giroud: the former Fiorentina striker (50 appearances and 13 goals last year with the purple shirt) will be called to show those qualities that they charmed Real Madrid (the blancos paid him 65 million a yearEintracht Frankfurt in summer 2019 after a super season with 27 goals between the Bundesliga and Europa League). Many are betting on the boy’s talent and this season will be fundamental for the 25-year-old Serbian: should the Rossoneri club explode, he would be convinced at the end of the season to opt for a three-year renewal of his contract.

Waiting for Luka Jovic on the field, the Milan fans meanwhile they fell in love with his beautiful partner (with whom he has two children): Sofia Milosevic (former girlfriend in the past of Adem Ljajic, striker of Fiorentina, Rome, Inter and Turin) is a model, influencer with 600,000 followers on Instagram and creator of a personal line of clothing.

