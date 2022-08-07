The Serbian is eager to make his debut in the Italian league
Luka Jovicscored yesterday against Real Betis, showed he was able to fit into Fiorentina’s game, even if there is work to be done to oil the mechanisms. Optimism is at home: the Serbian center forward posted on Instagram a message to all the fans.
“A good test, I’m happy for the goal. See you on Sunday at the Artemio Franchi stadium!”
August 7, 2022 (change August 7, 2022 | 16:21)
