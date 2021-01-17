Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Schalke 04. On Sunday evening, the Adler deservedly won 3-1 against the guests from Gelsenkirchen. The game wrote some very special stories.
This game was easy everything! Before the game, the Eintracht team remembered a fan who had just passed away – and provided an absolute goosebumps moment. The antennas were set to chicken skin anyway, as SGE captain David Abraham celebrated his departure from Frankfurt after many years.
And the guests also brought something like a spirit of optimism with them. After the 4-0 win against Hoffenheim last week, Schalke had little hope that the season was not completely lost.
The royal blue disposition should, however, quickly darken again: Andre Silva brought the home side into the lead after 28 minutes. So everything as always for Schalke? Think! The equalizer fell in direct return, and who else but Matthew Hoppe could have scored for the squires!
As if the game hadn’t already had enough to offer, Adi Hütter helped Luka Jovic to make his comeback in the Frankfurt dress in the second half. And he couldn’t be asked twice. Real Madrid’s loan took just ten minutes for his first goal. And just before the end, Jovic put together his double pack for the game-defining Eintracht – madness!
