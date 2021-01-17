And the guests also brought something like a spirit of optimism with them. After the 4-0 win against Hoffenheim last week, Schalke had little hope that the season was not completely lost.

As if the game hadn’t already had enough to offer, Adi Hütter helped Luka Jovic to make his comeback in the Frankfurt dress in the second half. And he couldn’t be asked twice. Real Madrid’s loan took just ten minutes for his first goal. And just before the end, Jovic put together his double pack for the game-defining Eintracht – madness!

So nice that everything is with Jovic. Thank you Abraham for everything you have done, I only wish you the best for you and your family! ????# SGES04 #AdiosCapitano – Maik⚽️ (@ Sn0wGoogles) January 17, 2021

Before the game against Schalke 04, the Eintracht professionals remembered a member of the fan scene who died much too early and laid a wreath. Rest in peace ?? # SGES04

___

? Picture Alliance pic.twitter.com/3qifnRNITB – FUMS (@fums_magazin) January 17, 2021

Kostic on Jovic and inside. The explosion in the stadium could have been heard as far as Madrid. # SGEs04 ??? – René Kurfürst (@Ruesseltier) January 17, 2021

Boy. Rail. I would balance with you over a high rope at a height of 100 meters without a safety device, as long as you hold me. # SGES04 – Philipp (@ 8SAP) January 17, 2021

How cool can a goal be?

Jovic: yes.# SGES04 – Melli (@giacobaer) January 17, 2021

Hoppe is slowly but surely becoming a fan favorite. It’s unbelievable how he’s doing right now. It’s so freezing. Had I been told that a year ago, I would never have believed it. # SGES04 – Yannick (@ 19YP98) January 17, 2021

Oczipka for Harit. I fall from the faith. # SGES04 – Yannick (@ 19YP98) January 17, 2021

I just want to mention that Benji is playing a really strong game today. Not just its presentation, but also the quality of the passports. I just wanted to get rid of it because he was often denied that he was fit for the Bundesliga. # SGES04 #Stambouli # S04 – Anna-Maria (@ Icicestanna1) January 17, 2021

Kabak, Uth and Harit completely out of the role today, nothing worked at all today. Becker was by far the best of the defensive today (together with Fährmann) and nothing went offensive either, the goal felt like the only goal opportunity … # SGES04 # S04 – Faboss (@ Faboss2000) January 17, 2021

Luka Jovic needs ten minutes for his first goal after his return to Frankfurt, a fan is thought in the fan curve and David Abraham makes his last game for Eintracht. If there were fans in the stadium now … OK, forget it. # SGES04 – Florian Reis (@vunallemebbes) January 17, 2021

After 30 games without a win is before 30 games without a win. # S04 # SGES04 – Peter Flore (@pflore) January 17, 2021