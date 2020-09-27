Jovic threw away the opportunity that Zidane gave him to try to show that Madrid’s 9 is not too big for him. The sensation left by the Serbian is that of a striker who has been wearing white for more than a year and has not yet found out what this film is about. It is one thing to vindicate yourself by uploading some sweets in a training session and quite another to have the quality and enough arrests so that that shirt does not look gigantic.

In addition, his gestural language on the field seems that of a footballer who is uncomfortable with his situation in the team. In 15 minutes Mayoral, who smells like discarding, sweated and intervened more in the game than Jovic since they paid 60 kilos for him. Madrid is not left over from goal And, with everything that lies ahead, your substitute striker cannot be allowed to be a guy who since his arrival has stood out for skipping confinement and setting up an untimely barbecue.