At the beginning it was possible to see a participative Jovic, because sharing the attack point with André Silva allowed us to see his most associative face. However, it was his auctioneer side that remained in the background. That one that so many troubles have cost him in Madrid. Two occasions, one by part, in which he failed to hole out and a sensation of losing gas as the minutes passed was the aftertaste left by the striker’s performance. And, incidentally, the defeat of Eintracht gives hope to Haaland’s Dortmund, seven but with a clash to play, to be able to play the next Champions League.

The Gladbach came out with the sharp knife and he showed that he wanted to break the streak of three consecutive victories that Adi Hütter’s men had accumulated. The right wing, exploited by Lazaro, was the lane that starred in the first 45 minutes, but it was at the exit of a corner as Ginter’s goal arrived. Hofmann put in a brilliant center and the center-back took advantage of the fact that Jovic did not read the play and left him alone to break the equalizer.

It wasn’t the best of starts, but the goal stirred the spirits of Eintracht and showed why they are the big surprise of the course in Germany. And went Jovic himself who had the opportunity to level the shock, with a header only from the penalty spot, after a huge service from Kostic, who went wide. And again from above came the clearest of visitors. Ilsanker was much more forceful when connecting a powerful header that ran into the crossbar of Sippel, who brushed it.

The couple André Silva, revelation of the Bundesliga with his 23 goals, and Jovic did not finish connecting in the first 45 minutes. The Portuguese was the objective man and Luka could be seen coming down to receive and make some interesting game change. But if they march fourth in Frankfurt, it is because of the forcefulness shown in great afternoons and, after the break, Jovic was again unlucky in a new header in which he jumped too early.

That occasion was just a mirage, well the locals, led by a tremendously incisive Thuram, did not stop chipping stones until Hofmann put the ground in between with the 2-0. The playmaker’s fifth goal of the season came in collaboration with a Trapp who saw how the side shot slipped through his hands.

Time was pressing and André Silva made an appearance for the first time in the whole game with a right hand from outside the area, after a connection with Kamada, which went by centimeters. The second top scorer in the competition was missing and that was noticed by an Eintracht that without the appearances of his pair of strikers was orphaned of opportunities. The carousel of changes in search of the reaction ended … in Bensebaini’s 3-0, again to pass from MVP Hofmann.

Without air

Those of Marko Rose, in low hours, remembered that when the season dawned, Madrid knows it well, they were a Champions team and after another corner kick they killed the crash. Kamada and Kostic tried, Hasebe’s entry gave air to Eintracht, they were close to removing the donut from their marker, but it was too late … and they lacked aim and fortune. The one that the local team did have, which allowed themselves to make even more blood against one of Wolf who would finish in the final 4-0 on the horn.

While Jovic was deflated as the minutes passed and ended up losing most of the duels to the Ginter-Elvedi couple. And is that the ‘9’ could only prevail in one of the five direct duels that he held during the game, losing three of the four who came over the top, plus eight turnovers. Good example that he did not feel comfortable despite the initial good intentions and ended up shipwrecked like the rest of his team. Who was going to say, Jovic giving European hopes to Haaland …