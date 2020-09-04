Luka Jovic (22 years old) smiles again, at least on the inside because on the outside it is difficult for him to abandon his usual gesture, between seriousness and concentration. The call of Serbia, with which he was not summoned since September 2019, open the windows for a new air to ventilate a footballer who hasn’t had much good news lately.

Because the Serbian, since his arrival at Real Madrid, who signed him for 60 million after uncovering himself as one of the most promising forwards on the continent (27 goals and 7 assists in 48 meetings with Eintracht), he has lived more in a nightmare than in a dream. That child who slept with the white shirt, as Florentino revealed in his presentation, has encountered more problems to overcome than opportunities to demonstrate.

Tumbakovic trusts Jovic again

To get started, Zidane, Despite having approved his purchase, he denied continuity throughout the season. He put 806 minutes in 27 games, a time that allowed him few fireworks and that the player also did not manage to squeeze, with only 2 goals and 2 assists. In those, with controversies around the coronavirus and an injury that prevented him from being available in June, he also lost the favor of his coach, a Ljubisa Tumbakovic that last January he pointed out in public: “Luka Jovic’s problem is Luka Jovic. Suddenly he quit training, he didn’t answer. “

Now he seems to have gotten it back. In Belgrade since Monday, although that implies his absence at the start of the preseason with Madrid, after not playing in the defeat to Russia (3-1) on the first matchday of League B of the Nations League he hopes to do it against Turkey (6-S). Meanwhile, watch how The club only conceives of releasing a Mariano who came to eat some land in 2019-20. It is intended that the goal in 2020-21 is, therefore, his and Benzema’s.

18

And it stands to reason that your personal life will help you feel better. She has become engaged to her current partner, with whom she awaits the birth of her second child. He has a long way to go, under enormous pressure, but Jovic has reasons to get excited about a more bearable reality.

