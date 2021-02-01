A squad of 22 footballers for a season that seems like many casualties because, beyond the injuries, fly over the coronavirus. Y an eleven type in which the most important players are in their thirties: Ramos, Modric, Kroos, Benzema or Hazard … The departures of Odegaard and Jovic, strangely spoiled by the club if the economic situation does not force it in an alarming way, They have left the squad in the skeleton, especially in the core, where there are only five players and no natural substitute for Casemiro. Above, Madrid ended up playing against Levante with the trident Vinicius, Mariano, Arribas … That gives an idea of ​​the shallow depth of the wardrobe.

It seems as if the club had decided to close the season early. In 15 days, three titles have been lost: Super Cup against Athletic, Cup against Alcoyano, a Second B and League (with two draws and one defeat in the last five games). And it seems so because of those two decisions of such importance, the exits of Jovic and Odegaard, regardless of what those players’ wishes were or whether Zidane had given the go-ahead, have ended up decisively weakening the team. As you can see in the graph, assuming that Valverde can do the functions of Casemiro when the Brazilian is not there, now there is a position (Modric’s), which is not doubled.

On the other hand, Real Madrid has many players scattered throughout Europe who could well raise the level of the team in the changes, even more so now that five can be made. Apart from the aforementioned Jovic or Odegaard (strange the departure of the Norwegian if Ziane does not have Isco and prefers to put Arribas on the field before him), there are Ceballos, Brahim, Mayoral, Bale, Kubo or even Reinier, although this he is having only a residual stake in Borussia Dortmund.

Now the whole season, and the future of Zidane, is committed to what the team can do in the Champions League, in which, in the event that the final is reached, there would be seven games to play. All the eggs are in that basket with a precarious template in which, in addition, there are three hot potatoes to be solved (the renewals of Ramos, Lucas Vázquez and Modric, although the Croatian seems to be welcomed). With this X-ray of the situation, Zidane only seems to have 12 or 13 players … They will be the ones who play it in Europe and who, from now on, will be seen to rotate more in the League.